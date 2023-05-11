CENTRAL CITY
Looking to do a little mixing and matching with his relays, Midland girls’ track coach Ryan Luensman came away pleased with some of the performances at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet on a sun-soaked evening in Central City Thursday, May 4.
“Overall, a pretty solid meet for us,” said Luensman, as his team tallied 62 points to place sixth against the 14-team league field.
“We needed to see where we were in some relays, so we didn’t really push for individual races. I think we got some answers too, and the good news is we ran faster in some racer and we have room for improvement, which is exciting.”
The Eagles claimed a pair of Tri-Rivers Conference championships on the evening, opening the meet with Jaden Gatts soaring to a league high jump title clearing the bar set at 5-feet, 2-inches, while the 4x400 relay team closed out the event with another crown as Anna Bartels, Gracie Franzen, Alyssa Eckhardt and Gatts combined for a fine time of 4-minutes, 13.37-seconds that easily topped runner-up Maquoketa Valley (4:16.04) to win.
Midland scored impressive points in relays as the 4x100 team of Franzen, Bartels, Eckhardt and Gatts was second after their 51.55 clocking while Alivia Smith, Eckhardt, Franzen and Bartels scored third in the sprint medley relay coming through with a time of 1:55.35. The 4x200 was also third with Eckhardt, Franzen, Bartels and Gatts scoring a time of 1:50.59.
The Eagles’ ever-improving shuttle hurdle relay placed fourth in the conference as Jordyn Ellefson, Franzen, McKenna Brown and Emmaleigh Soper came through with a time of 1:15.89 while Emmie Huston, Jayde Martin, Brianna Streets and Haleigh Payne were seventh after their 5:04.08 clocking in the distance medley relay.
Individually, on the track Midland got most of their scoring from the 400-meter dash as Smith (1:06.56) and Franzen (1:07) both placed taking fifth and sixth, respectively, while Soper scored fourth in the 400 hurdles crossing in 1:17.14.
Off of the track Gracee Tompkins continued her strong efforts in the shot put unleashing a 31-6 throw that placed eighth in the conference as did Nevaeh Wagner in the long jump who soared 14-4.5 to place eighth.
Ellefson added eighth-place points in the 100-meter hurdles finishing with a time of 18.41.
Also competing at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet for the Eagles were:100- Smith (9th, 13.88), Mariah Hacke (15th, 14.56); 100 hurdles- Sophia Hunter (15th, 21.21); 800- Payne (9th, 2:55.74), Aleesha Westphal (14th, 3:02.30); 200- Gracie Harrington (14th, 29.81); 400 hurdles- Ellefson (11th, 1:24.96); shot put- Olivia Paulsen (15th, 27-8); long jump- Olivia Coates (10th, 13-7.5); discus- Tompkins (12th, 82-5), McKenna Doll (19th, 71-10).
North Linn tallied 130.5 points to win the Tri-Rivers Conference team championship edging runner-up Lisbon (120 points) while Midland defeated Edgewood-Colesburg (56), North Cedar (42), Springville (37), Easton Valley (27), Clinton Prince of Peace (16), East Buchanan (13), Starmont (11) and Bellevue-Marquette (8).
“These girls are becoming tough competitors and they have high goals they want to achieve,” Luensman said. “The district meet is going to be fun.”
The Eagles prepped for their Tri-Rivers Conference performance traveling to Maquoketa Monday, May 1, where they scored an impressive 80 points to place third against the seven-team field.
Just like the TRC meet, Midland tallied two titles on the night from Gatts in the high jump (5-0) and the 4x400 relay team of Bartels, Franzen, Eckhardt and Gatts who turned in a time of 4:18.99.
Relays were once again big scorers as the sprint medley (Eckhardt, Franzen, Gatts, Bartels), 4x100 (Smith, Bartels, Eckhardt, Gatts) and distance medley (Smith, Huston, Franzen, Bartels) all tallied second-place finishes turning in times of 1:57.49, 52.17 and 4:49.72, respectively, while the shuttle hurdle team of Franzen, Soper, Ellefson and Hunter were fourth in 1:17.13. Soper, Harrington, Martin and Hacke scored sixth in the 4x200 after their 2:01.71 clocking.
Individually on the track Soper led the way finishing second in the 400 hurdles crossing with a time of 1:19.36 while Franzen was third in the 400 posting a 1:09.64 clocking. Streets doubled-up points in the event after her 1:12.16 time was fifth. .
Eckhardt scored a 13.80 time to place fourth in the 100 while Harrington scored sixth in the 200 after her 31.04 performance.
Field event scoring wasn’t just from Gatts either, as Coates flew 13-4.5 in the long jump to place fourth while Paulsen tallied a 29-9.5 effort in the shot put, good enough to place third.
Also competing for the Midland team at the Maquoketa meet were: 100- Harrington (10th, 14.78); 200- Hacke (8th, 32.04); 100 hurdles- Ellefson (9th, 18.83), Hunter (12th, 24.65); long jump- Gabbie Franzen (7th, 13-1.5); discus- Paulsen (72-11).
The host Cardinals claimed their own team title scoring 174 points while Cascade was runner-up with 90 points. The Eagles defeated Northeast (68), Davenport West (66), Bellevue-Marquette (38) and Easton Valley (30).