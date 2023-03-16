CEDAR FALLS
It’s been a gradual ascension for the Midland girls’ track and field program over the past several seasons as the Eagles continue to become more competitive with their running, jumping and throwing.
Rain likely. High around 45F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Periods of rain and snow this evening. Windy and remaining overcast overnight. Low 19F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: March 16, 2023 @ 10:49 am
CEDAR FALLS
It’s been a gradual ascension for the Midland girls’ track and field program over the past several seasons as the Eagles continue to become more competitive with their running, jumping and throwing.
Head coach Ryan Luensman is planning on the 2023 campaign being another step in that positive direction, and he got a good look at what the Eagles could be this spring as the team competed at the loaded Dickinson Relays held inside the UNI Dome in Cedar Falls Monday, March 6, that featured programs ranging from all four classes big and small.
For the most part, Luensman had to have liked what he saw, too.
And it started with star high jumper Jaden Gatts making an immediate impact in the event finishing in a tie for seventh against a talented field of 70-jumpers as the Midland senior flew over the bar set at an even 5-feet.
Gatts opened her season flying 4-8, 4-10 and 5-0 all on the first attempt before bowing out of the meet at 5-2 with three misses.
Gatts’ teammates also turned in some slid performances on the track and in the throws as well.
Gracee Tompkins was 33rd in the shot put after her 31-7 performance against a field of 164 throwers while Alyssa Eckhardt also competed in a field event scoring 67th in the long jump soaring 14-0.75 against 130 competitors.
On the track Gracie Franzen, Jayde Martin, Alivia Smith and Anna Bartels posted a time of 2-minutes, 01.25-seconds in the 4x200 relay, good enough to place 53rd overall while a trio of Midland girls competed in the 60-meter dash as Emmaleigh Soper (8.94), Olivia Coates (9.14) and Eckhardt (9.24) crossed the finish line 130th, 162nd and 175th, respectively as almost 250 sprinters took to the UNI track in the event.
In the 60-meter hurdles McKenna Brown came through with a time of 12.15, placing 146th overall while teammate Jordyn Ellefson was 166th after her 12.74 performance.
Three Midland girls also took part in the 200-meter dash where Mariah Hacke topped the team with a 30.93 clocking that was 150th against the 223-runner field while teammates Gracie Harrington (31.31) and Ellefson (32.00) crossed 160th and 177th, respectively.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.