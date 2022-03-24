As one of the smallest schools competing at a loaded University of Dubuque indoor meet Friday, March 18, the Midland girls’ track team knew they were running more for time than they were for place.
But that still didn’t stop the Eagle girls from posting some impressive performances inside the A.Y. McDonald Indoor track in Dubuque.
Alivia Smith, Taelynn Gravel, Alyssa Eckhardt and Anna Bartels came through with one of the team’s top efforts in varsity events as the foursome combined to tally a time of 4:39.66 in the 4x400 relay to place ninth overall, and just missed scoring team points.
Midland’s team of Gracie Harrington, Gracie Franzen, Smith and Bartels impressed with their 2:00.00 clocking in the 4x200 relay, good enough to place 13th overall against the 24-member field while Bailie Uppena added a 17th-place performance in the shot put after unleashing a 28-foot, 7.5-inch effort. Teammates Gracie Tompkins (36th, 24-11) and Olivia Paulsen (38th, 23-8) also competed in the varsity event.
Also competing in varsity events for the Eagle girls in Dubuque were: 55-meter dash- Olivia Coates (44th, 8.39), Sophia Raubs (55th, 8.74), Ahleciaon Shields (57th, 8.99); 400-meter dash- Shayla Thomsen (28th, 1:18.89); 800- Haleigh Payne (27th, 3:17.62); 55 hurdles- Gravel (42nd, 12.13), Harley Goodman (43rd, 12.93), Lexis Jellison (44th, 13.01).
Midland girls scored well in JV events at the meet led by a fifth-place performance from Thomsen, McKenna Brown, Goodman and Emmaleigh Soper in the 4x400 relay as the foursome posted a time of 5:08.55. Mariah Hacke, Coates, Jordyn Ellefson and Raubs added a sixth-place finish in the 4x200 relay crossing in 2:08.17.
The Eagles’ distance medley relay also turned in a top-10 performance with their 5:25.27 clocking.
Also competing in JV events at the University of Dubuque meet were: 55-meter dash- Kaylee Atkinson (25th, 9.17), Chiara Dusanek (38th, 9.51), Sierra Ricklefs (40th, 9.59); shot put- Isabelle Ricketts (18th, 21.5.5), Josie Geerts (29th, 17-6.5).
The Eagles’ seven JV points placed the girls 13th against the 18-team field.