WILTON
With increased numbers this spring, the Midland girls track and field team has more options than they’ve had in a long time when it comes to mixing and match relays and open events.
Monday, April 11, in Wilton, and competing in just their second outdoor meet of the spring season, Eagle girls track coach Ryan Luensman pieced the puzzle together very well as Midland relays scored in four events keying a 27.5-point performance.
Oh, and they had a title too, from star sophomore Anna Bartels who dominated the field in the 800-meter run cruising through finish line with a time of 2:30.96 that was almost six-seconds faster than runner-up Clare Hackman of Maquoketa, who posted a time of 2:36.17.
Other than Bartels’ outstanding individual effort, relays were the name of the game for the Eagle girls led by a solid runner-up performance from the 4x400 team as Bartels, Taelynn Gravel, Alyssa Eckhardt and Jaden Gatts combined to come through with a time of 4:30.00 that barely missed another title at the meet.
Only Northeast posted a better clocking than the Midland girls in the event, as the Rebels (4:29.80) edged the Eagles by two-tenths of a second.
Midland’s sprint medley team got the meet off to a fast start taking fourth overall as Gracie Harrington, Mariah Hacke, Eckhardt and Bartels turned in a time of 1:59.67 that missed a title by a mere two-seconds.
Alexis Jellison, Harley Goodman, Haleigh Payne and Emmaleigh Soper paced the 4x800 team to a fifth-place performance coming through with a 12:09.38 clocking while the shuttle hurdle added to the strong relay performances at the meet coming in sixth as McKenna Brown, Jordyn Ellefson, Jellison and Gravel were able to come through with a time of 1:32.16.
Midland’s distance medley (Olivia Coates, Sophia Raubs, Soper and Payne) and 4x200 (Harrington, Jayde Martin, Hacke, Allison Paulsen) relays just missed scoring for the team as each placed seventh finishing with times of 5:18.95 and 2:01.38, respectively.
Gatts added some more individual scoring for the Eagle girls placing sixth not only in the high jump after soaring 4-feet, 6-inches, but did the same in the 400 crossing the finish line in 1:06.63 while Uppena came through with a throw of 29-3.25 in the discus to place sixth against the field.
Amaya Terrell also had a couple of near-miss scoring performances as her 13.61 clocking in the 100 was first in her heat and eighth overall while her 14-0 effort in the long jump was also eighth.
Also competing at the Wilton meet for the Midland girls were: 100- Harrington (12th, 13.94), Sierra Ricklefs (25th, 15.83); 200- Hacke (14th, 30.20), Paulsen (16th 30.62), Ellefson (25th, 32.37); 400- Eckhardt (10th, 1:08.44); 800- Jellison (20th, 3:13.43); 100 hurdles- Gravel (14th, 19.67), Brown (18th, 21.68), Goodman (20th, 21.80); 400 hurdles- Brown (13th, 1:31.87); discus- Bailie Uppena (9th, 75.3.5), Paulsen (17th, 63-0), Tylan Bentley (24th, 50-4); shot put- Olivia Paulsen (13th, 27.7.5), Josephine Geerts (22nd, 22-8.25); 4x100- Harrington, Hacke, Allison Paulsen, Terrell (8th, 56.50).
The Eagles finished 10th in the team standings defeating last-place Bellevue-Marquette (24 points) while Northeast claimed the Wilton team title scoring 94 points to edge past runner-up Davenport North (83). Maquoketa (80), Wilton (55.5), Cascade (53), Iowa City Regina (50), Louisa-Muscatine (48), Durant (43) and West Liberty (31) rounded out the team scoring.