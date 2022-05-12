LISBON
The top-4 teams at the Tri-Rivers Conference girls’ track and field meet were pretty secured coming into the league meet in Lisbon Thursday, May 5.
North Linn, Lisbon, Alburnett and Maquoketa Valley have been the top programs all spring long, and were expected to be among the best teams at the conference get together yet again.
They were.
What everyone else wanted to know, who would vie for that next spot in the league standings among the Tri-Rivers’ remaining 10 teams?
That answer quickly became crystal clear.
Midland.
Yes, Midland.
While the Eagle girls didn’t claim a league championship on the evening, the team did consistently score in pretty much every event piling up 52 points during the course of the evening, and were led individually by runner-up performances from Anna Bartels in the 400-meter dash and Jaden Gatts in the high jump.
Bartels, who has burst onto the scene this spring with her 400 performances, saved one of her best for the league meet turning in a time of 1:01.96 and missed a conference championship by less than a second as Maquoketa Valley’s Amaya Hunt topped the field finishing in 1:01.01.
Gatts, as she’s been doing all spring long, has gradually improved in the high jump after overcoming an early season injury, and flew an even 5-feet as the Eagle junior as well as Alburnett’s Hailey Carolan (5-4) were the class of the event.
Midland relays had a solid night as well, scoring in every single event led by a fourth-place performance from the sprint medley team as Alyssa Eckhardt, Gracie Franzen, Amaya Terrell and Anna Bartels combined to post a time of 1:56.25.
The Eagle 4x100 (Terrell, Gracie Harrington, Jayde Martin, Mariah Hacke), 4x200 (Eckhardt, Alivia Smith, Terrell, Franzen) and 4x400 (Franzen, Smith, Eckhardt, Bartels) relays teams all placed fifth turning in times of 55.63, 17.34 and 4:21.81, respectively. Haleigh Payne, Alexis Jellison, Emmaleigh Soper and Shayla Thomsen guided the 4x800 relay to a sixth-place performance after their 12:21.84 clocking while the shuttle hurdle (Taelynn Gravel, Harley Goodman, Jordyn Ellefson, McKenna Brown) and distance medley (Hacke, Martin, Allison Paulsen, Gravel) relays were both eighth after times of 1:24.54 and 5:03.98, respectively.
Individually, the team got more scoring from Bartels in the 200 as the star sophomore was fourth turning in a time of 28.10 while Payne was sixth in the 800 crossing the finish line with a time of 2:57.08. Harrington blazed her way to a time of 14.20 in the 100-meter dash, good enough to score seventh for the Midland team while Brown was eighth after her 1:22.47 clocking in the 400 hurdles.
More field event scoring came from Terrell in the long jump, flying 14-feet, 6-inches.
Also competing for the Midland girls at the Tri-Rivers Conference meet were: 100- Chiara Dusanek (24th, 16.36); 200- Sophia Raubs (13th, 31.15); 400- Soper (12th, 1:10.30); 800- Goodman (14th, 3:10.83); 100 hurdles- Gravel (17th, 21.78), Ellefson (18th, 22.36); 400 hurdles- Jellison (10th, 1:23.15); discus- Bailie Uppena (10th, 87-7), Olivia Paulsen (24th, 63-3); long jump- Olivia Coates (13th, 11-10.25); shot put- Allison Paulsen (11th, 29-10.75), Uppena (15th, 28-7.5).
North Linn topped the Tri-Rivers Conference field scoring 110 points to edge past runner-up Lisbon (108 points) while Alburnett (107.5) was third and Maquoketa Valley (92) fourth.
The Eagles were the team that topped the remainder of the talented field taking fifth and finishing ahead of East Buchanan (47), Springville (37), Starmont (32), Bellevue-Marquette (30.5), Clinton Prince of Peace (30), Edgewood-Colesburg (28), Central City (25), Calamus-Wheatland (22) and Easton Valley (19).
Midland prepped for their run at the conference meet with a sensational performance Monday, May 2, in Camanche.
The Eagles, against a six-team field, scored a whopping 152 points to place second in the team standings trailing only champion Anamosa’s 157.5-point total.
Midland claimed five championships on the evening, including three from their relays as the 4x400 (Franzen, Smith, Eckhardt, Bartels), shuttle hurdle (Gravel, Ellefson, Jellison, Brown) and sprint medley (Harrington, Eckhardt, Terrell, Bartels) all posted titles with times of 4:28.24, 1:24.15 and 1:57.72, respectively.
Individually, Bartels claimed the top spot in the 400 (1:02.78) while Gatts flew 4-8 in the high jump to take first.
The Eagles scored in every event as Gravel was second in the 800 (2:57.42) while Payne double-up points in the event after her 3:03.39 performance was good enough to place fifth while Eckhardt was third in the 400 (1:07.50).
Goodman (21.88) and Payne (22.05) both scored in the 100 hurdles taking third and fourth, respectively, while Goodman was also fourth in the 1500 (7:06.87). Jellison (1:22.26) and Brown (1:25.66) were third and fourth, respectively, in the 400 hurdles while the team tallied points in the sprints as well with Franzen (14.18) and Coates (14.85) finishing fourth and fifth in the 100-meter dash, respectively.
Hacke blazed her way to a sixth-place showing in the 200 coming through with a time of 30.90 while Soper was seventh after her 31.34 effort in the event.
Field events also had a field day in Camanche as Terrell was third in the long jump (14-0.5) with Coates taking seventh (12-5) in the event as well. Uppena took fifth in the discus (82-2) while teammate Gracee Tompkins was eighth in the shot put (30-1).
Relays also had a big night even beyond the three title-winners as the 4x100 (Hacke, Martin, Raubs, Allison Paulsen), 4x200 (Franzen, Smith, Harrington, Terrell) and 4x800 (Goodman, Soper, Thomsen, Payne) all produced runner-up performances coming through with times of 52.64, 1:57.22 and 12:38.24, respectively.
Midland’s distance medley team turned in a third-place performance after Martin, Raubs, Allison Paulsen and Gravel came through with a time of 5:06.25.
Also competing for the Midland team at the Camanche meet were: discus- Dusanek (10th, 53-1); shot put- Uppena (9th, 28-4).
The Eagles defeated Camanche (122), Savanna, West Carroll (80), Calamus-Wheatland (53.5) and Clinton Prince of Peace (32) in the team standings.