WYOMING
It doesn’t seem like it was that long ago when the Midland girls’ track and field program was revered as one of the best in all of eastern Iowa.
There was a reason why, too.
The Eagles had the numbers, the talent and the drive to be successful.
That was in the late 1990s and early 2000s, and while the program has gone through its ups and down as far as numbers go over the years, it appears 2022 could be the start of a track and field resurgence in Wyoming as Midland will bring their largest roster in quite some time to meets this spring as 31 Eagles will take to the track.
“This is a young team overall, but I’m excited to see how they progress throughout the season,” said Eagle girls track coach Ryan Luensman, who returns a solid corps of letter winners with Jaden Gatts, Anna Bartels, Bailie Uppena, Jayde Martin, Sophia Raubs, Mariah Hacke, Gracie Harrington, Emmaleigh Soper and Chiara Dusanek.
“These girls work hard and want to improve. Being able to now fill most, if not all of the events will give us the opportunity to compete as a team. Jaden and Anna coming back with valuable state experience and being valuable parts of our relays will be big for the team, too.”
Luensman returns four athletes with 2021 state meet experience led by Gatts who placed fourth in the class 1A high jump last spring as well as being a member of the Eagles’ distance medley and 4x400 relay teams. Bartels competed at Drake Stadium in the distance medley and 4x400 while Harrington was also a member of the distance medley team. Martin, Soper and Hacke all return as state meet alternates from a year ago.
With the larger team numbers this spring, Luensman has options when it comes to sprints, relays and field events, and likes the depth each one possesses.
“Jaden will be our leader of the field events,” he said. “Placing fourth last year in the high jump, she has worked hard to have a strong junior campaign. Bailie will be strong in the shot put, too.”
Bartels worked her way into one of the top middle-distance runners in the area a year ago, and has already gotten off a solid start during indoor events this spring winning the Tri-Rivers Conference indoor 400-meter dash title last week.
With Gatts, McKenna Brown, Shayla Thomsen, Taelynn Gravel, Alyssa Eckhardt, Martin, Gracie Franzen and Alivia Smith, the group gives the team impressive depth in the middle-distance events.
Luensman lists Sierra Ricklefs, Olivia Coates, Olivia Paulsen, Kaylee Atkinson, Raubs, Ahleciaon Shields, Hacke, Amaya Terrell, Isabelle Ricketts, Dusanek, Harrington and Jordyn Ellefson as some of the team’s key sprinters this season.
“We have a ton of freshmen with untapped talent,” Luensman said. “They all work closely with our speed coach Ben Hildebrandt throughout the summer and it will be fun to see where they all fit within our lineup.”