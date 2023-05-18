jex-05182023-spt-mid-girls-track-gatts-21a.jpg
Midland’s Jaden Gatts scored a class 1A state qualifier meet high jump title in Belle Plaine Thursday, May 11, and enters the state meet in Des Moines seeded in a tie for third in the event.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

BELLE PLAINE

There was no surprise as to where the Midland girls’ track and field team wanted to not only score points at the class 1A state qualifier meet in Belle Plaine, but also qualify as many events as possible to the state level.

