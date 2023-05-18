BELLE PLAINE
There was no surprise as to where the Midland girls’ track and field team wanted to not only score points at the class 1A state qualifier meet in Belle Plaine, but also qualify as many events as possible to the state level.
They accomplished both Thursday, April 11.
“This was the best meet of the year for our team,” said Eagle girls’ track coach Ryan Luensman. “The girls were ready to compete and were extremely focused throughout the entire night.”
The Eagles, having yet another sensational season, have been one of the best sprinting and mid-distance teams in eastern Iowa at the class 1A level over the past few weeks. They also just happen to have the top high jumper as well, and it was those high-quality facets that will continue their 2023 campaign at Drake Stadium in Des Moines qualifying an impressive six events to state.
And much like it has at just about every meet so far this spring, it started with Jaden Gatts in the high jump as the superstar senior flew 5-feet, 2-inches to claim the qualifier championship in the event and enters the state meet seeded in a tie for third against the 24-jumper 1A field in Des Moines.
“Jaden secured the win making 5-2 and we just stopped there and got her ready to run,” Luensman said. “This was the best jumping I’ve seen Jaden do all year.”
Gatts wasn’t the only Midland individual to earn a trip to the state meet either, as teammate Anna Bartels, a state meet regular like Gatts over the past couple of years, makes a return trip in the 400-meter dash after finishing third at the qualifier posting a time of 1-minute, 0.76-seconds.
“Anna qualified in the open 400 for a third year in a row,” Luensman said. “She’s knocking on breaking that 60-second mark and it will be exciting to see her compete at state.”
But the bulk of the Eagles’ points at the qualifier came from phenomenal relay performances in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and sprint medley events, all of which earned invitations to state and three of whom claimed qualifier meet championships.
The 4x100 team of Alivia Smith, Gatts, Alyssa Eckhardt and Bartels topped the field at the qualifier coming through with a time of 51.67 that edged runner-up Springville’s 52.02 effort while the 4x200 team also claimed a championship, and did so in dramatic fashion too, as Smith Gatts and Gracie Franzen ran the first three legs of the event before giving the baton to Eckhardt, who turned in a memorable anchor leg holding off North Linn’s Kylee Shoop by one-hundredth of a second to earn the automatic trip to state finishing with a time of 1:49.38.
The Lynx tallied a time of 1:49.39.
“The 4x200 was one of the most exciting races of the night,” Luensman said. “We inserted Alivia in place of Anna, who was running the open 400, and she did a great job in the opening leg and got us rolling. The race came down to a close finish as North Linn was originally given the win. After a review at the end of the meet, that decision was reversed and we were awarded the 4x200 district championship with another nice PR for the team. Jaden and Gracie both had really nice splits.
“We aren’t traditionally a 4x100 team, but this has proven to be another good race for the girls winning the district championship,” Luensman said. “We had solid handoffs and everyone ran good splits leading to the victory.”
But the Eagles weren’t done with the relay titles. Not by a longshot as Bartels, Franzen, Eckhardt and Gatts absolutely dominated the 4x400 field in Belle Plaine, closing the meet by cruising past the finish line with a 4:14.15 clocking that was an amazing 18-seconds faster than runner-up North Tama (4:32.29).
“The last month we’ve been running the 4x100 and 4x400 back-to-back to prepare the girls for districts,” Luensman said. “But this race wasn’t as competitive as the others.
“I was proud of how the girls competed pretty much running alone the entire race and running a 4:14. I have always felt this was our strongest race and I’m excited to watch the girls run to their full potential. They know how fast they can run, they just need to be fresh and put it all together. This will be a fun one to watch at state.”
The meet opened with another outstanding performance by the sprint medley relay, as Smith, Eckhardt, Franzen and Bartels combined for a time of 1:52.97 that barely missed a fourth relay championship for the team trailing only champion Don Bosco (1:52.37) in the event.
“This was the relay I’ve been waiting to take off and see what it could do,” Luensman said. “We had a strong first three legs which set up Anna to compete for the win. We ended up second but had a huge PR and gave us a much better look of what this relay can do. Anna ran a 59-second 400-meter split in the sprint med.”
Midland has an outstanding chance to score some big points at state as the sprint medley is seeded fifth in the class while the 4x400 is sixth. The 4x100 and 4x200 relays are both seeded seventh.
Coming into the qualifier event the Eagle girls also had high hopes for the shuttle hurdle relay that had been consistently scoring points at most meets this spring, but at this meet the team felt they had a legitimate chance at winning and earning an automatic invitational to Des Moines.
Jordyn Ellefson, McKenna Brown, Franzen and Emmaleigh Soper just about did it, too, missing out on a trip to state in the event by a little more than one second finishing second after a solid 1:14.50 clocking that trailed only champion North Linn (1:13.03).
“Talk about improvement,” Luensman said. “This shuttle hurdle group had a great district meet placing second and has improved consistently throughout the past month and a half. Emmaleigh has definitely found her niche as a hurdler as she placed third in the 100-meter hurdles as well.”
Midland accumulated an impressive 102 points at the qualifier, to finish second in the team standings, and while they may not have earned state meet berths, the Eagles got much-needed scoring from Smith in the 100 (4th, 13.45), Gabbi Franzen in the 400 (4th, 1:06.75), Soper (3rd, 17.83) and Ellefson (5th, 18.45) in the 100 hurdles, Soper (4th, 1:19.04) and Ellefson (6th, 1:23.14) in the 400 hurdles and Haleigh Payne (8th, 2:53.27) in the 800.
Emmi Huston, Jayde Martin, Brianna Streets and Haleigh Payne added even more relay scoring taking sixth in the distance medley turning in a time of 5:02.25.
Gatts wasn’t the only field event scoring for the team as well, with Olivia Coates flying sixth in the long jump (14-4.5) while teammate Nevaeh Wagner was eighth after soaring 14-1.
Gracee Tompkins placed sixth in the shot put (31-4.5) and eighth in the discus (86-8) as consistent scoring came from just about everywhere for the Midland team all night long.
Also competing at the 1A qualifier meet for the Eagles were: 100- Mariah Hacke (15th, 14.72); 200- Gracie Harrington (10th, 29.62), Hacke (14th, 30.48); 800- Aleesha Westphal (12th, 3:04.28); shot put- Olivia Paulsen (10th, 28-3); discus- McKenna Doll (15th, 69-10).
Midland trailed only champion North Linn (136 points) in the qualifier team standings while defeating Calamus-Wheatland (73), North Cedar (57), Don Bosco (56), English Valleys (55), Springville (46), Iowa Valley (46), North Tama (42), Gladbrook-Reinbeck (38), Belle Plaine (28), Waterloo Christian (17) and Valley Lutheran (14).