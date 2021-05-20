EDGEWOOD - They’ve been through the pressure of class 1A state qualifier meets so many times before, Midland seniors Ella Rupp and Ari Hacke took a young and talented group of Eagle track and field girls under their wings Thursday, May 13, and showed them the way to Drake Stadium and the state meet.
“Districts can be a roller-coaster ride of emotions and we surely went through that on Thursday,” said Midland girls track coach Ryan Luensman, as his team earned berths to the state meet in the distance medley and 4x400 relay events as well as Jaden Gatts winning the high jump at the qualifier meet in Edgewood.
“We started off strong with Jaden topping the field the high jump. She’s been jumping really strong and consistent the last few weeks. Our distance medley team did a great job of starting us off on the track. Ella, Ari, Jaden and Anna (Bartels) had a very solid run and were five-seconds faster than our conference championship time last week.”
Gatts flew over the high jump bar set at 5-feet and earned her first trip to the state level while the distance medley girls combined to tally a time of 4-minutes, 32.95-seconds, good enough to place fourth at the qualifier and earn them a trip back to Des Moines.
Gatts, Rupp, Hacke and Bartels were back on the track in the 4x400, and closed the night with another state berth after coming through with a 4:24.03 clocking that scored the team third-place points at the qualifier.
“The 4x400 was another solid race for the girls,” Luensman said. “This race shows just how tough these girls are. They had some setbacks throughout the day, but picked themselves up and competed hard. Ella had a PR split and that helped drop our time two-seconds from conference.”
The Midland heartbreak came in the 800-meters when Bartels, one of the top middle-distance runners in the area, was disqualified from the event most thought she was a sure-fire bet to advance to state from.
“Anna came out strong and was running well,” Luensman said. “Around the third turn her legs got caught up and she stumbled off the track. That DQ’d her from the event. Anna is a strong 800 runner and was ranked in the state top-10. I know this experience will drive her to work even harder for next year, and I’m proud of how she came back competed in the 4x400.”
Gatts also just missed earning a state berth in the 400 finishing third at the qualifier posting a time of 1:05.85 while Gracie Harrington added a personal-best 30.05 clocking in the 200 to score the Midland girls fifth-place points in the event.
Also competing at the class 1A state qualifier meet for the Eagle team were: 100- Harrington (10th) 13.99, Mariah Hacke (15th) 14.82; 400- Jayde Martin (11th) 1:12.81; 4x200 relay- Mariah Hacke, Chiara Dusanek, Kyla Cole, Emmaleigh Soper (9th) 2:11.78; 800- Emma Tracy (11th) 2:49.78; 200- Martin (8th) 30.29; 4x100 relay- Dusanek, Soper, Cole, Tracy (11th) 1:01.28;
Overall, the Eagle girls scored 32 points to place 11th at the 14-team class 1A state qualifier meet defeating East Buchanan (27 points), Clinton Prince of Peace (25) and MFL-Mar Mac (8). Central Elkader claimed the qualifier team title scoring 95 points to edge runner-up Turkey Valley (91). Maquoketa Valley (88), Lansing Kee (83), South Winneshiek (72), Starmont (68), Bellevue-Marquette (40), Clayton Ridge (39), Easton Valley (33) and Edgewood-Colesburg (33) all competed at the meet as well.