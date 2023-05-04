CASCADE
Led by a trio of championships from Alyssa Eckhardt, Anna Bartels and the 4x100 relay, the Midland girls’ track and field team was able to score some serious points in Cascade Thursday, April 27.
Actually, 91 of them to be exact, to place a solid second at the 12-team event.
And like they’ve been doing all season long, the Eagles got points from a variety of different events and from numerous different girls.
In the 100-meter dash, Eckhardt, who has been turning in some blistering times recently, did the same in Cascade coming through with a 13.45-second clocking that topped runner-up Maria Kilburg, of Easton Valley, by almost a full second (13.61).
But it wasn’t just Eckhardt scoring for the Midland team in the 100, as teammate Alivia Smith was fourth after crossing in 13.80.
Bartels was absolutely dominant in winning the 400-meter dash coming through with a 1:01.58 clocking that was almost five-seconds faster than runner-up Rylee Wing, of Maquoketa (1:06.02), but the event also saw Gabbie Franzen score as well as the freshman finished third with a fine time of 1:08.07 to double-up points for the Midland team.
The Eagles did the same in the 200-meter dash as well where Bartels (28.23) and Gracie Franzen (28.36) were second and third, respectively.
But the impressive performances didn’t just come from Midland individuals, as the 4x100 relay team of Eckhardt, Alivia Smith, Bartels and Gracie Franzen claimed another event championship coming through with a 52.49 clocking that edged Maquoketa Valley (52.77) at the finish line.
The Eagles scored some serious points in pretty much every relay as the 4x200 (Smith, Eckhardt, Mariah Hacke, Emmaleigh Soper) and 4x400 (Bartels, Gracie Franzen, Smith, Eckhardt) teams both came through with runner-up performances after posting times of 1:55.07 and 4:22.09, respectively, while the shuttle hurdle team (Gracie Franzen, Jordyn Ellefson, Sophia Hunter, Soper) was third combining for a time of 1:16.17.
Midland opened the Cascade meet with a solid performance in the sprint medley relay as Hacke, Jayde Martin, Emmi Huston and Gabbie Franzen came through with a time of 2:05.21 while the distance medley also scored taking sixth when McKenna Doll, Huston, Bri Streets and Haleigh Payne were able to put together a 5:02.57 clocking.
Hurdle event scoring came from Ellefson in the 100 (18.81) and Soper in the 400 (1:26.43) as both were seventh.
Even without star high jumper Jaden Gatts, unavailable due to her Drake Relays commitment the next morning, the Eagles still scored some field event points led by a fifth-place performance from Gracee Tompkins in the shot put after a 32-foot, 0.75-inch effort while Neveah Wagner was seventh in the long jump soaring 12-10.5.
The meet also saw several JV events, and the Midland girls excelled at those too, as the 4x100 team of Martin, Olivia Coates, Wagner and Gracie Harrington combined for a title-winning time of 55.70. The 4x400 team posted a 4:51.81 performance as Alesha Westphal, Ellefson, Streets and Payne placed second as did the sprint medley team (Coates, Kaylee Atkinson, Harrington, Streets) finished in 2:08.09.
Also competing for the Eagle team at the Cascade meet were: 800- Payne (10th, 2:56.63), Westphal (11th, 2:58.39); 100 hurdles- Martin (13th, 22.30); long jump- Sierra Ricklefs (10th, 9-4.5); shot put- Olivia Paulsen (11th, 28-2.25); discus- Tompkins (9th, 78-8), Doll (12th, 67-9).
Only the host Cougars finished ahead of Midland in the team standings coming through with 131 points while Maquoketa (85.5 points), Edgewood-Colesburg (68), North Cedar (65), Maquoketa Valley (61), Beckman (59.5), Bellevue (45), Easton Valley (33), Calamus-Wheatland (28), Springville (21) and Northeast (19) finished behind the Eagles.
Midland’s week opened in Anamosa Tuesday, April 25, where the team showed they more than belonged against a solid field of competitors.
The Eagles, one of the smaller schools at the meet, amassed 60 points to place sixth against the 13-team field led by title-winning performances from Bartels in the 400 and the sprint medley relay.
And it started with the sprint medley as the Midland girls opened the meet with a bang as Eckhardt, Gracie Franzen, Gatts and Bartels blazed their way to an impressive 1:55.39 clocking that topped runner-up Mid-Prairie’s 1:55.64 clocking as Bartels, the anchor, outkicked Jovi Evans down the stretch to win it for the Eagles.
Bartels, as she’s done all spring long, impressed in the 400 once again taking the championship with an outstanding final stretch-ending kick holding off Mount Vernon’s Emma Meester as the Eagle star finished with a time of 1:01.23, two-tenths of a second faster than Meester.
Gabbie Franzen double-up points for the Midland team in the 400 taking fifth in 1:09.01.
Eckhardt cruised to a 13.34 clocking in the 100, good enough to take second against the loaded field of 26-runners while Smith added fifth-place points after her 13.80 clocking.
Relays, as they’ve done all spring long, scored in Anamosa as well as the 4x100 (Smith, Eckhardt, Bartels, Gatts) and 4x400 (Bartels, Gracie Franzen, Eckhardt, Gatts) both scored third after times of 52.82 and 4:20.10, respectively.
Brown, Soper, Hunter and Ellefson guided the shuttle hurdle relay to fifth-place points posting a time of 1:19.83 while the distance medley team of Atkinson, Wagner, Streets and Payne combined for a time of 5:21.90 to score the team eighth-place points.
Gatts led field event scorers taking fourth in the high jump after a 4-10 effort while Tompkins was seventh in the shot put unleashing a 31-7.5 toss.
Also competing for the Midland girls in Anamosa were: 200- Soper (15th, 30.16); 800- Payne (10th, 2:57.12); 100 hurdles- Ellefson (12th, 19.44), Hunter (16th, 19.89); 4x100- Huston, Martin, Harrington, Hacke (15th, 57.02); 4x200- Smith, Soper, Martin, Gabbie Franzen (9th, 1:58.61), Hacke, Harrington, Huston, Coates (14th, 2:03.23); 4x400- Gabbie Franzen, Soper, Streets, Westphal (15th, 5:02.90); sprint medley- Coates, Atkinson, Doll, Westphal (17th, 2:14.55); long jump- Wagner (14th, 12-9), Ricklefs (18th, 8-5.5); shot put- Paulsen (21st, 24-11); discus- Tompkins (9th, 84-5), Doll (13th, 75-1).