DURANT
It’s a formula that has worked very well for the Midland girls’ track and field team numerous times already this spring.
And it played out yet again, this time in Durant Tuesday, April 18.
The Eagle opening the meet with a sprint medley relay championship, and ending it with a 4x400 title as well.
It may very well be a scenario the Eagles will play out time and again as we near the Tri-Rivers Conference, state qualifier and state meets in the coming weeks.
Oh, everything in between those two outstanding relay performances wasn’t too shabby either as the Midland girls scored an impressive 92 points to place second at the eight-team meet in Durant.
But it was the sprint medley relay once again setting the tone as Alivia Smith, Alyssa Eckhardt, Jaden Gatts and Anna Bartels looked as good as they usually do posting a time of 1-minute, 56.96-seconds to easily take the title ahead of runner-up Lone Tree while the 4x400 team of the very same girls, only in a different order (Gatts, Smith, Eckhardt, Bartels) scored the final title after their 4:17.68 clocking won the event by a massive 10-seconds over second-place Wilton.
The titles didn’t just come from the relays in Durant either, as Eckhardt crossed the finish line in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.58 that edged Wilton’s SeAnn Houghton (13.61) at the tape while Bartels cruised to a 1:01.82 clocking in the 400 that again won the event going away over runner-up Rylee Shields, of Lone Tree.
Gatts, one of the top high jumpers in the state this spring, claimed yet another title in Durant soaring over the bar set at 5-feet, 2-inches that, like so many other Eagle events, dominated the field by a whopping six-inches.
Gracee Tompkins kept the field event points flowing from the shot put as her 30-2 performance scored the team second-place points while she was also fifth in the discus (87-6).
Relay scoring kept coming from the 4x200 as Smith, Jayde Martin, Emmaleigh Soper and Mariah Hacke turned in a time of 1:57.01, good enough to place second overall while the 4x100 (Hacke, Olivia Coates, Martin, Gracie Harrington) and distance medley (Harrington, Coates, Brianna Streets, Haleigh Payne) were both fourth after 56.38 and 5:08.95 clockings, respectively.
Smith had a big night also scoring third individually in the 100 (14.06) while Eckhardt finished the same in the 200 after a 28.90 performance.
Gatts crossed the finish line fourth in the 400 coming through with a time of 1:04.12.
Also competing for the Midland team at the Durant meet were: 100- Hacke (13th, 15.05); 200- Harrington (7th, 30.52); 800- Aleesha Westphal (13th, 3:13.71); 100 hurdles- McKenna Brown (8th, 19.57); discus- Josephine Geerts (19th, 58-8), Tylan Bentley (20th, 58-0); shot put- Geerts (18th, 23-10), Jordin Manners (24th, 21-5); shot put- Bentley (14th, 25-5).
The Eagles trailed only champion Durant who scored 113.33 points to win the team title while Midland defeated Lone Tree (79 points), Wilton (72.33), Davenport North (65.33), West Liberty (63), Springville (40) and Louisa-Muscatine (37).
Midland was back on the track two days later in Monticello, and on an extremely cold and windy Thursday, April 20, the Eagles managed to score 95 points to place fourth against the seven-team field.
Midland would once again score numerous relay championships, but this time it started with the shuttle hurdle as Brown, Jordyn Ellefson, Sophia Hunter and Soper combined for a time of 1:19.41 that pulled away from runner-up East Buchanan to win by almost a full two-seconds.
A few events later the Eagle were back at it winning the 4x200 as Eckhardt, Gracie Franzen, Bartels and Gatts claimed the top spot after their 1:51.37 clocking while the meet closing 4x400 continued to see Midland dominance as Gatts, Franzen, Eckhardt and Bartels turned in a time of 4:18.49 winning by almost six full seconds over runner-up Monticello.
The impressive performances weren’t just left to the relays either, as Eckhardt was sensational in her 100-meter dash event posting a blistering personal-best 12.85 time while Gatts (27.08) and Bartels (27.46) went 1-2 in the 200, respectively.
Smith turned in a time of 1:09.30 in the 400 that placed second against the field while Brown (1:19.55) and Ellefson (18.98) in the 400 and 100 hurdles scored the Eagles fourth and sixth-place points, respectively.
Off the track Gatts flew 5-0 in the high jump to place second overall while Tompkins was sixth in both the discus (89-8) and shot put (30-2) events.
Midland relays continued to score even in the sometimes awful conditions, as the sprint medley (Hacke, Martin, Huston, Gabbi Franzen) was third in 2:07.05 while the 4x100 (Smith, Harrington, Hacke, Martin) and distance medley (Coates, Huston, Soper, Payne) were both fourth after turning in times of 55.53 and 5:16.80, respectively.
Also competing for the Eagles at the Monticello meet were: 100- Harrington (7th, 14.02); 800- Payne (8th, 3:10.03), Westphal (9th, 3:18.09); 100 hurdles- Hunter (12th, 25.13); high jump- Brown (7th, 4-2); long jump- Coates (7th, 12-7), Sierra Ricklefs (9th, 9-4); shot put- Bentley (11th, 24-10); discus- Geerts (13th, 53-10).