LISBON
It didn’t take the Midland girls’ track and field team very long to set a very impressive tone competing at the class 1A state qualifier event in Lisbon Thursday, May 12.
The very first event, actually.
Led by a sensational title-winning performance from the sprint medley relay, Amaya Terrell, Alyssa Eckhardt, Gracie Franzen and Anna Bartels scored a 1:55.76 clocking to top runner-up Lisbon (1:56.24) and claimed the automatic state berth in the event.
And the Eagles were just getting started.
Not only did the sprint medley relay earn a spot at the class 1A state meet at Drake Stadium, but so did the 4x400 and 4x200 relays as well as Bartels in the 200-meter dash and Jaden Gatts in the high jump.
Eagles will be soaring everywhere in Des Moines.
Bartels claimed the other qualifier championship for the Midland team topping a talented field in the 400-meter dash crossing the finish line with a time of 1:01.49 that was more than a second faster than runner-up Nia Howard, of Springville (1:02.53).
The Eagles’ other individual qualifier came when Gatts flew an even 5-feet in the high jump, which was good enough to score the Midland team second-place points and trailed only champion Hailey Carolan, of Alburnett, who flew 5-4.
Eagle relays had a huge night as not only did the sprint medley reach Des Moines, but after Bartels, Alivia Smith, Eckhardt and Franzen came through with a time of 4:16.92 in the 4x400, the Midland team had another state berth which also scored second-place points at the qualifier.
Terrell, Franzen, Eckhardt and Gatts came through with a 1:53.19 clocking in the 4x200 which was fourth in the qualifier and earned the team another state appearance.
The Eagles weren’t done scoring at the qualifier meet either, as Bartels raced to a fourth-place performance in the 800 finishing in 2:48.80 while Taelynn Gravel doubled-up points in the event taking eighth in 2:55.36.
Gatts was fifth in the 200 crossing in 27.86 while Terrell (14-9.25) and Gracee Tompkins (30-7) added more field event scoring sixth in the long jump and shot put, respectively.
Gravel, Jordyn Ellefson, Harley Goodman and McKenna Brown combined for a time of 1:25.36 in the shuttle hurdle relay, good enough to place sixth overall while Brown (1:22.29) and Haleigh Payne (6:31.22) both scored seventh in the 400 hurdles and 1500, respectively.
Emmaleigh Soper kept the points flowing in the 400-meter dash as her 1:10.66 clocking was good enough to place eighth.
All the scoring added up to a sensational third-place finish for the Midland girls, their best in years, as the team totaled 67 points to trail 1A qualifier champion Alburnett (110 points) and runner-up Lisbon (108).
The Eagles defeated Springville (63), Calamus-Wheatland (62), Highland (48), Lone Tree (42), Easton Valley (40), North Cedar (36), Clinton Prince of Peace (34), Bellevue (34), Bellevue-Marquette (33), Iowa Valley (30) and Columbus Junction (24).
Also competing for the Midland team at the 1A qualifier meet were: distance medley relay- Gracie Harrington, Jayde Martin, Allison Paulsen, Payne (9th, 5:18.65); 100 hurdles- Goodman (13th, 20.34), Ellefson (17th, 21.96); 200- Mariah Hacke (14th, 30.27); 400- Alexis Jellison (9th, 1:24.44); 4x100 relay- Terrell, Paulsen, Harrington, Hacke (9th, 55.24); discus- Bailie Uppena (18th, 76-4), Olivia Paulsen (21st, 62-11); shot put- Uppena (10th, 21-10.25).