CASCADE
Increased numbers have allowed the Midland girls’ track and field team the opportunity to score more points at various meets this spring than the program has been accustomed to over much of the last decade.
Thursday, April 28, in Cascade, the Eagles continued that ascent up the team standings, as championships from Anna Bartels and Jaden Gatts as well as some solid relay performances keyed Midland’s fourth-place performance against the 10-team field at the Cougars’ co-ed invitational scoring 78 total points.
“We are getting better each meet and the team is staying focused,” said Eagle girls’ track coach Ryan Luensman. “It is fun to watch this team compete. Anna Bartels continues to improve in the 400, winning against a very tough field of competitors and Jaden won the high jump with a season-best performance. Haleigh Payne had a nice run in the 800 and Tae Gravel had a solid 800 split in the distance med. The 4x200 team of Amaya Terrell, Alivia Smith, Gracie Franzen and Alli Paulsen placed second.”
The titles started in the field events with Gatts, who continues to soar higher a she battles back from an early season injury and in Cascade flew higher than she has all spring clearing the bar set at 5-feet, 2-inches, which dominated the field.
Bartels did the same against a very good 400-meter dash field taking home the title after crossing the finish line first with a time of 1:02.13 that topped runner-up Reese Kuhlman, of Maquoketa, by almost a full second.
Midland relays scored huge points at the meet as well led by a runner-up performance from the 4x200 team who finished in 1:57.11, a two-tenths of a second from a title that was won by the host Cougars.
The 4x400 team of Gatts, Franzen, Alyssa Eckhardt and Bartels closed the meet with yet another solid effort scoring third-place points with their 4:26.54 clocking that was again less than a second away from another championship.
Terrell, Smith, Franzen and Bartels scored fourth-place points in the sprint medley relay turning in a time of 1:58.61 while the distance medley team also scored as Jayde Martin, Sophia Raubs, Paulsen and Gravel combined for a 5:02.30 clocking that was fifth. The 4x100 relay team of Terrell, Smith, Martin and Gracie Harrington made it just about a complete sweep of scoring relays placing sixth after their 55.70 performance.
Individually, Midland also made their presence felt beyond Bartels and Gatts as Eckhardt (14.21) and Harrington (14.41) both placed in the 100-meter dash taking fifth and sixth, respectively, as were Payne (2:57.42 and Emmaleigh Soper (3:01.38) in the 800.
Gatts also individually scored on the track after her 1:07.43 clocking in the 400 was sixth while Lexis Jellison (1:21.69) ands McKenna Brown (1:25.47) were fifth and seventh, respectively, in the 400 hurdles. Harley Goodman scored for the Eagles in the 1500 crossing the finish line in 7:21.26, good enough for eighth against the field.
Gatts wasn’t the only Midland athlete scoring in field events in Cascade, as Terrell flew third in the long jump soaring 14-9 while Bailie Uppena added points in the discus as her 88-10 effort was seventh.
Also competing for the Eagles at the Cascade meet were: 200- Harrington (10th, 30.48); 100 hurdles- Gravel (12th, 21.52), Goodman (14th, 22.04); shot put- Uppena (11th, 29.3.25), Paulsen (13th, 28-5); discus- Chiara Dusanek (18th, 58-0).
Maquoketa claimed the Cascade co-ed girls’ team title scoring 154 points while Maquoketa Valley was runner-up with 111. The host Cougars were third (99 points) while Midland defeated Beckman (59), North Cedar (56), Springville (45), Edgewood-Colesburg (40.5), Calamus-Wheatland (33.5) and Central City (31).
The week started for the Eagles taking part in the Anamosa co-ed Tuesday, April 26, and in a meet that featured mainly class 3A and 2A programs, Midland scored 46 points to place eighth against the 11-team field.
“Overall, Anamosa was a solid meet for our girls,” Luensman said. “Individually we are seeing many personal-bests and the girls are starting to peak at the right time.”
Gatts claimed the lone title at the meet for the Eagles flying 4-10 in the high jump while Bartels was runner-up in the 400 after her 1:02.85 clocking trailed only Maquoketa Valley’s Amaya Hunt (1:01.99).
Gatts doubled-up points in the 400 placing fourth in 1:05.33 as was Terrell in the long jump after her personal-best 15-9.5 performance.
Terrell scored on the track as well taking seventh in the 100 (14.40) while Eckhardt also placed in the event as her 14.50 clocking was eighth with her 29.67 effort in the 200 placing sixth.
Facing some stuff competition against some talented relays, Midland was still able to score team points as the sprint medley (1:59.49) was fifth, 4x400 (4:32.93), 4x100 (56.64) and shuttle hurdle (1:22.72) were seventh and the 4x200 team ninth (1:58.96).
Also competing for the Midland girls in Cascade were: 200- Raubs (10th, 30.84); 800- Payne (9th, 3:03.30); 100 hurdles- Brown (17th, 20.73), Gravel (19th, 21.34); 400 hurdles- Brown (13th, 1:27.63), Jellison (16th, 1:31.86); distance medley- (10th, 5:29.48); long jump- Olivia Coates (14th, 12-2.5); shot put- Uppena (9th, 30-4), Gracee Tompkins (11th, 29-7); discus- Uppena (11th, 86-6), Paulsen (20th, 69-4).
Mount Vernon dominated the Anamosa co-ed field winning the girls’ team title scoring 154 points while North Linn was runner-up (95). The Eagles defeated Anamosa (30), Easton Valley (22) and Starmont (11).