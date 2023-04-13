ALBURNETT
They announced their presence with authority at the start of the meet in Alburnett Thursday, April 6, and at the end.
But everything in between was pretty impressive too, as the Midland girls’ track and field team, proving to be one of the best in the area in class 1A, turned in a tremendous performance against a seven-team field winning an impressive four event championships.
“I was very impressed with how the team competed,” said Eagle girls’ track coach Ryan Luensman, as his team scored a whopping 121 points that trailed only champion Anamosa’s 129-point effort.
“We loaded everyone with as many events as possible and the girls responded. Right now, we use our competitions as hard practices and try to get as much running in as we can. We understand everyone isn’t always fresh, and that’s ok.”
The Midland girls looked locked-in from the get-go, winning the meet’s first event on the track, the sprint medley, going away as Alivia Smith, Alyssa Eckhardt, Anna Bartels and Jaden Gatts combined to post a time of 1-minute, 59.01-seconds to win the championship.
The Eagle did it again at the end too, as the final event, the 4x400 relay, was also Midland dominated as Bartels, Gracie Franzen, Eckhardt and Gatts cruised to a 4:22.37 clocking that won the event by an impressive 15-seconds over runner-up Anamosa.
Midland also scored titles in a pair of individual events as well as Eckhardt blazed to a 13.47 clocking in the 100-meter dash to take the top spot in an event that saw Eagle runners go 1-2-4 as teammates Franzen (2nd, 13.73) and Smith (4th, 13.89) had black and gold dominating yet another race.
Bartels was just getting her meet started with an awesome leg in the sprint medley, as the talented junior scored another title in the 400-meter dash crossing the finish line with a personal-best time of 1:01.69, topping a talented field.
“Anna had a great PR in the 400 capturing the title over a tough runner from Springville (Nia Howard),” Luensman said. “Jaden had another good night high jumping, even with anchoring our sprint medley to first place in that event.
“Mariah Hacke, Emmi Huston and Jordyn Ellefson continue to improve each meet and freshman McKenna Doll and Bri Streets’ times are getting better each meet, too.”
Gatts, the No. 1 high jumper in all of class 1A and one of the best in the entire state regardless of class, mere minutes after anchoring the sprint medley relay to a title for the Midland girls was still able to soar 5-feet in the high jump on tired legs. The effort was good enough to place second to Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle, a talented high jumper in her own right, who cleared 5-2 to win the Alburnett meet title.
Eckhardt continued the Midland scoring in the sprints busting down the track in the 200-meter dash posting a time of 28.05 that was good enough to finish second in the class while Gatts scored third (and from the slow heat, too) in the 400 doubling up points in that event with Bartels after a blistering 1:05.45 effort that topped her heat competitors by an amazing 14-seconds.
The Eagle success kept coming in the 400 hurdles too, and again from the slow heat as Bartels (1:15.12) and Franzen (1:15.97) dominated the heat going 1-2 while taking second and third overall, respectively, after the fast heat had completed their run.
Field events added more scoring for the Midland team in the shot put as Gracee Tompkins unleashed a 30-8 effort that was good enough to place third in the class while Tylan Bentley’s 26-1.5 toss scored sixth overall, as did Huston’s 13-10.75 performance in the long jump.
Relays continued to pile up impressive points as the 4x200 team of Smith, Franzen, Jayde Martin and Hacke were second after their 1:56.94 clocking while the 4x100 (Smith, Gracie Harrington, Martin and Hacke) and 4x400 (Streets, Ellefson, Gabbi Franzen and Aleesha Westphal) each placed third in 55.58 and 4:50.57, respectively.
Gabbi Franzen, Haleigh Payne, Westphal and Emmaleigh Soper guided the 4x800 team to a fourth-place finish after their 12:06.63 clocking while the shuttle hurdle (McKenna Brown, Soper, Sophia Hunter and Ellefson) and distance medley (Olivia Coates, Doll, Streets and Soper) also placed fourth for the team in 1:20.36 and 5:22.39, respectively.
Midland’s “B” 4x200 team also proved to be one of the best in Alburnett as Harrington, Gabbi Franzen, Huston and Soper placed fourth in the event with a time of 1:59.85.
Sixth-place points also came from Soper in the 200 (29.42), Ellefson in the 100 hurdles (19.43) and Payne in the 1500 (6:33.50).
Also competing at the Alburnett meet for the Midland team were: 100- Sierra Ricklefs (18th, 16.87); 200- Hacke (9th, 30.63), Martin (10th, 30.98); 100 hurdles- Brown (7th, 19.59), Hunter (13th, 20.87); discus- Tompkins (7th, 78-0.5), Doll (12th, 67-7), Josephine Geerts (18th, 61-1), Bentley (21st, 49-11); long jump- Coates (10th, 13-3), Ricklefs (16th, 10-1); shot put- Geerts (12th, 23-9.5), Jordin Manners (20th, 20-4.5); 4x100 relay- Huston, Coates, Kaylee Atkinson, Doll (9th, 59.70); sprint medley- Harrington, Atkinson, Streets, Doll (9th, 2:13.67).
The Eagles defeated host Alburnett (105 points), Central DeWitt (101), Springville (60), Dunkerton (51) and Clayton Ridge (16) in the team standings.