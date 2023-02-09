CORALVILLE
For someone who only picked up the sport of wrestling this winter, Midland sophomore Alyssa Eckhardt has proven to be one amazingly quick learner.
Eckhardt surprised many, including herself, by advancing through regionals and onto the state tournament at Xtreme Arena in Coralville Thursday, Feb. 2, and by just walking out onto the mat made more Midland history as the first Eagle girl to represent the program at the state level in this first season of girls’ wrestling in Wyoming.
So in actuality, it didn’t really matter what Eckhardt did against the absolutely loaded 115-pound state tournament field, the mere fact that she was there was all that mattered.
But the sophomore still went out and gave her fans something to cheer about.
“I didn’t think at any point this season that I’d ever make it to the state tournament,” said Eckhardt, who battled like she always does finishing her tournament with an 0-2 record.
“But I just kept working and working and doing the very best that I could. It helped that my coaches and my parents kept pushing me to get better, and I think maybe all that hard work is why I was able to make it.”
Eckhardt opened her state journey inside a sold out Xtreme Arena with a 4:49 pin setback against Waterloo East’s fourth-ranked Libby Stocks.
“My heart was racing and I was really nervous coming into that first match,” Eckhardt said. “That might have been why I got tired so quickly too. She was one of the toughest wrestlers I faced this season.”
Stocks scored three first period takedowns but on each occasion the Midland sophomore was able to hold off pin attempts and keep the match going.
The second period saw Eckhardt score coming through with an impressive reversal, which seemed to shock Stocks as well.
The match stretched into the third period where Stocks was able to record a takedown at the 1:15 mark and finally got Eckhardt on her back to finish the bout.
“I just went out and tried to do the best I could,” Eckhardt said. “I saw the record of that girl and it was pretty intimidating, but I just kept fighting.”
The loss dropped Eckhardt to the consolation round where she faced Newton’s Stella Cupples, and after a wild sequence was handed a 1:56 pin setback, ending her season.
“I tried to keep a positive mindset knowing I had nothing to lose,” Eckhardt said. “But after a good start I just wasn’t able to finish it off and get a win.”
Eckhardt looked like a seasoned wrestling veteran opening the bout with a quick takedown before adding a two-point nearfall, something she did twice in an opening period that saw the Midland sophomore score an impressive 10 points and was leading 10-4 before a reversal by Cupples turned into Eckhardt winding up on her back with as mere four-seconds left.
“It was a fun season overall,” said Eckhardt, who closes the 2022-23 campaign with a 23-16 overall record.
“My job now is to get into the weight room and keep going to open mats and get better in the off-season.”