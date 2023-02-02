CEDAR RAPIDS
As a first-year program, almost everything the Midland girls’ wrestling team has done this season has been historic.
But Eagle sophomore Alyssa Eckhardt took that to a new level Friday, Jan. 27, with her performance at the Super Regional state qualifying tournament at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse in Cedar Rapids.
Eckhardt claimed Midland’s first-ever state meet berth after placing fourth at 115-pounds, and will represent the Eagles at Coralville’s Xtreme Arena Thursday, Feb. 2, and Friday, Feb. 3.
“Alyssa has had a very successful first season on the mat and we hope she keeps it rolling at state,” said Midland wrestling coach Casey Huston, who was on hand in Cedar Rapids helping Eagle girls’ head coach T.J. Bowen at the regional tournament.
“We took four girls to the regional qualifier with hopes of qualifying all four for the state tournament in Alyssa, Taelynn Gravel, Olivia Coates and Tylan Bentley. The thing that really stands out with these four young ladies is the fact that they are still competing in an extremely tough sport like wrestling being their first year on the mat. They continue to make gains in practice every day. It’s fun watching them put in the work to be successful. Success in this sport cannot be measure by wins and losses. It’s measured by how you compete and your willingness to do the work, and these four young ladies all had a very successful first year on the mat.”
Eckhardt, who received a first-round bye at 115, opened her tournament with a 10-2 major decision over Davenport’s Hannah Park before a huge 3:36 fall over North Scott’s Marin Smith advanced the Eagle star to the quarterfinal round where she was handed a 1:11 pin loss at the hands of Bettendorf’s Lauren Rogalla.
Eckhardt needing a win to keep her season alive, came through with an enormous 9-5 decision over Mount Vernon’s Kiersten Swart before Highland-Riverside’s Angelina Roling claimed a 2:59 to drop Eckhardt to the fourth-place bout against Swart.
It was a bout she wouldn’t need.
Eckhardt’s consolation semifinal win over Swart earlier in the tournament allowed the Midland sophomore to finish fourth in the bracket, as the top-4 in each weight class advanced to the state tournament.
“Alyssa started her day in a dogfight against a popular name in the girls’ wrestling community in Hannah Park (younger sister to Tatem and Sydney Park, both wrestling at the college level),” Bowen said. “She won by major decision and followed that up with a wild match over North Scott propelling her to the semifinals. Alyssa had a tough Bettendorf girl in the semis and in a match that started out good with Alyssa getting the first takedown, roles quickly reversed. Alyssa got put into a bad position and sadly got pinned which sent us to the backside of the bracket where Alyssa came out ready for business and kept her season alive. It was a tough match that burned a lot of energy with a couple of matches still left to wrestle. In the consolation semifinal against the Highland girl Alyssa again got the first takedown, but again got put into a bad position on top and got reversed and pinned.
“Alyssa was upset. She wanted to walk away and recover by herself but I wouldn’t let her. We watched the fifth-sixth place match knowing that if the Linn-Mar girl won, we’d have to be prepared to come up with a gameplan. Watching that match and all of those emotions from Alyssa with a full day of ups and downs of tough wrestling went away in an instant when the Mount Vernon girls turned and pinned the Linn-Mar girl. Alyssa’s tears of pain and frustration turned into tears of excitement and job. I can’t begin to explain the feeling of relief I had as a coach.”
Gravel, like Eckhardt, opened her tournament with back-to-back wins at 105-pounds pinning Tipton’s Bella Dallage (2:26) and Wapello’s Madi Lundvall (31-seconds) before being handed an 18-3 technical fall loss at the hands of Bettendorf’s third-ranked Taylor Strief in the semifinal round.
Gravel dropped her final two bouts of the tournament being handed pin setbacks against Davenport’s Jacey Mason (2:18) and in the fifth-place match against Lundvall (1:33) to place sixth overall in the class.
“Taelynn was able to avenge a loss earlier in the season against the Wapello girl, but in the semifinals, she wrestled a tough freshman from Bettendorf and although it wasn’t the result we were hoping for, we were still pretty confident in her being able to win her next match which would have propelled her to state,” Bowen said. “Sadly, this time Tae was on the losing end of a ‘revenge match’ losing to a Davenport North girl who she’d beaten earlier in the year. Then Tae fell to the Wapello girls she’s beat earlier in the tournament.”
“Tae had a very good year for the level of competition experience that she had. All of us coaches agreed that she has immensely improved in every position and has a very bright future in the sport if she so chooses.”
Coates, like her teammates, received a first-round bye at 130 and in the second-round, her first bout of the day, was handed a 3:01 pin setback against Linn-Mar’s Ava Haofer. After another bye in the consolation second-round, Coates rallied for a big win over Benton Community’s Kaitlyn Bonewitz before having her season come to a close with a 3:20 defeat at the hands of Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Brooklyn Mills.
“I was not only very pleased for the day Coates was able to have, but her season as a whole,” Bowen said. “She made huge steps all year every time she stepped on the mat. We saw flashes of a very good future.”
Bentley was handed pin losses against North Scott’s Isabel Ordaz-Varisce (1:21) and Fort Madison’s Marquel Warner (1:45) to wrap her season at 145.
“Tylan has shown huge steps of growth,” Bowen said. “Three and a half months ago, Tylan and her family were at my parent’s house handing out candy for Halloween. After talking to her mom and dad, I had convinced her to just come to wrestling practice and see what she thought. She fell hook, line and sinker While her first season wasn’t the most successful record-wise, it was in my opinion, very successful to see her mature into the competition that she has three and a half months later. I’m hoping she sees what us coaches see and decides to come back out next year.”
The Midland foursome helped the team score 34 points to place 19th overall at the 24-team tournament defeating Washington (27 points), Durant (22), Davenport Assumption (11), Maquoketa (5), Belle Plaine (4) and Camanche (4).
Bettendorf scored 217.5 points to win the regional team championship over runner-up Linn-Mar (177) and third-place Independence (159).