With a mere four wrestlers competing for the Midland girls at a tough Cascade tournament Thursday, Jan. 12, three reached the podium and all picked up wins against an extremely talented field full of state-ranked stars.
January 19, 2023
Can’t ask for a whole lot more than that.
Taelynn Gravel led that Eagle foursome reaching the championship bout at 105-pounds before being handed a 4:35 pin setback against Cedar Falls’ Lauren Whitt. Gravel opened her tournament with pin wins over West Liberty’s Charli Gingerich (1:09) and East Buchanan’s Valeria Torres (2:52) in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds.
Alyssa Eckhardt scored fifth at 115-pounds rolling to a quick 32-second fall over West Branch’s Hanna Lacina before being handed back-to-back setbacks against West Liberty’s 10th-ranked Silvia Garcia-Vasquez and Alissa Sanchez (4:35). Eckhardt closed her tournament with a fast 52-second fall over East Buchanan’s Kaitlyn Krumm in the fifth-place bout.
Tylan Bentley also worked her way onto the podium, taking sixth at 145 picking up her lone with on the day against her four bouts with an impressive 1:28 pin over Bellevue’s Aubreigh Hennings.
Olivia Coates got her tournament off to a fantastic start pinning Bellevue’s Kadence Michels (1:07) at 130, but was handed back-to-back losses to end her day.
Amazingly, with a mere four wrestlers the Eagle girls were able to score 43 points to place sixth against the 11-team field defeating Bellevue (40 points), Cascade (35), Waterloo West (23), West Branch (18) and Maquoketa (4). Cedar Falls claimed the Cascade tournament team title scoring 269 points.
