WATERLOO
The future certainly looks bright for the Midland wrestling program after outstanding performances from the Little Eagles Club competing at the Super Peewee state tournament at Young Arena in Waterloo Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5.
Not one, not two, but three Midland wrestlers claimed spots on the podium in their respective divisions as an impressive nine represented the Eagles on the mat.
Midland second-graders Kaden Frankfurt (56-pound class) and Kyson Denniston (115) led the way for the team each placing third while Mackson Meyer was seventh in his marathon kindergarten 46-pound division.
Frankfurt posted a 6-1 record at the tournament advancing all the way to the semifinals after wins over Wildcat Youth Wrestling’s Cullen Fisher (1:29), Denver’s Braden Miller (48-seconds), Outlaw Wrestling’s Ryker Courtney (32-seconds) and in the quarterfinals defeated Warrior Mat Club’s Jordan Hemesath 11-1. Frankfurt was handed his lone loss of the tournament coming up on the short end of a narrow 4-2 decision against High Altitude Wrestling’s Levi Jackson in the semifinals before bouncing back to post consecutive falls over Wildcat Youth Wrestling’s Cullen Fisher (39-seconds) and in the third-place bout Ankeny’s Benson Shafer (29-seconds).
Denniston’s journey wasn’t quite as long as after being handed a quarterfinal loss against Osage’s Hayden Hofler in his first bout of the tournament, the second-grader battled back to win-out defeating Stars & Stripes’ Owen Day (27-seconds), WBNDD’s Mason Neil (9-4) and in the third-place bout hammered past Boone’s Ryan Stockman in a mere 44-seconds with a fast fall.
Meyer was on the mat the most at the Peewee tournament wrestling an amazing nine times going 7-2 at the event in working his way to seventh-place in the class. Meyer opened with a 29-second fall over North Wildcats’ Drake Shorter before being handed a 2:32 pin setback against Team Porcelli’s Sawyer Comer in the second-round.
Meyer would bounce back to win an impressive five consecutive bouts, defeating Krakow Wrestling’s Miles Sherman (34-seconds), East Central Story’s Wyatt Jacobson (1:21), Delaware County’s Bentley Vaske (10-6), Tiger Hawk Wrestling Club’s Kelton McDermott (4-2) and in the consolation sixth-round topped East Buchanan’s Jansen Connolly (2:16).
Meyer, in the consolation seventh-round, was handed a 1:49 pin loss but rallied to close his tournament in the seventh-place match with a big 15-0 technical fall rout over MMCRU’s Cruz Daum.
Briceson McCullough also claimed multiple wins for the Midland team in the second-grade 64-pound class going 2-2 at the tournament defeating Dirty Bird Wrestling’s James Hartson (15-0) and Ankeny’s Michael Welch (10-7).
Case Hansen (first-grade 71-pound class) and Ethan Howell (second-grade 60-pounds) also scored victories over SBL Warriors’ Broxton Conway (44-seconds) and Mount Vernon’s Teddy Mitchell (5-3), respectively.
Three Eagle girls also competed at the Super Peewee state meet as Emmalyn Howell and Kodi Cronkleton claimed wins with Teagyn Denniston also representing the team on the mat.
Howell opened her tournament with a fast 38-second fall over Maquoketa’s Kamryn Kuhlman in the opening round while Cronkleton did the same with a 13-1 major decision over Cresco’s Jaylee Henry as each wrestled three times overall.