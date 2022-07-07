It didn’t take long for Midland softball coach D.J. Smith to realize runs were going to come at a premium, and his team needed to play solid defense and get good pitching to hang in their class 1A regional first-round contest at Edgewood-Colesburg Friday, July 1.
Thankfully, he got both.
But it wasn’t enough for the Eagles to advance down the tournament trail, or keep their season alive dropping a tough 7-1 decision against the host Vikings.
“We just couldn’t seem to get a hit, and when you can’t get runners on base it makes it pretty tough to score runs,” said Smith, as his team tallied just two hits in the contest, both coming from Allison Paulsen with fourth and sixth-inning singles.
“The girls got a little too happy swinging at high pitches and that made things tough on us too, from an offensive standpoint. Overall, I was happy with the way we played. Our defense was good and Anna (Bartels) pitched well too. She did enough to keep us in the game, we just couldn’t get enough offense going for her though.”
Edgewood-Colesburg plated two runs in the bottom of the first before adding another in the second to take a 3-0 lead.
“In the end the two runs in the first is all they would need,” Smith said. “I was proud of the way we hung tough with them all game long though. We had a couple of double-plays in this game, you don’t see that often and to do it in a regional playoff game was very nice to see.
“I just wish we could have found a way to put the ball in play more. It could have been an interesting finish.”
Midland plated their lone run in the top of the fourth when Gracie Harrington ended an 0-for-9 start at the plate for the team with a leadoff walk with pinch-runner Taelynn Gravel scoring. Paulsen keyed the inning with a single that was able to advance Gravel around the bases.
“Tough loss to take, but the girls are already looking forward to next year,” Smith said. “We’re really going to miss Allison though. Her play at shortstop, the way she can hit the ball and her leadership have all been huge for this young team.”
The Vikings added insurance scoring two runs in each of the fifth and sixth frames to pull away.
Bartels tossed all six frames in the circle allowing eight Edgewood-Colesburg hits and five earned runs.
Midland closes the 2022 campaign with a 9-27 overall record.