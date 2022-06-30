For Midland softball coach D.J. Smith, the 2022 campaign has mainly been about gaining as much experience as possible for his young and talented group of girls.
Now, thanks to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union (IGHSAU), the Eagles will get some more.
This time as valuable playoff experience.
Midland (7-24) drew a first-round contest at Edgewood-Colesburg (11-17) Friday, July 1, with first pitch set for 7 p.m. in the bottom half of the class 1A region 7 bracket. A win over the Vikings would advance the Eagles to the quarter-final round Wednesday, July 6, against host Calamus-Wheatland (15-14) at 7 p.m. as the Warriors received a first-round bye.
The bottom half of the bracket’s semi-final contest will be played at 15th-ranked Central City Friday, July 8, at 7 p.m. with the region 7 championship game set for the home field of the highest remaining seed Monday, July 11, at 7 p.m.
Central City (24-5) also received a first-round bye and awaits the winner of the Lansing Kee (12-12) vs. Central Elkader (4-12) winner July 6.
No. 1 ranked North Linn (24-7) is the top seed in region 7 and receives a first-round bye as the Lynx will host the winner of the East Buchanan (11-13) vs. Dunkerton (1-15) contest while the Turkey Valley (13-6) vs. West Central (5-15) winner travels to Don Bosco (14-4) for a quarter-final July 6.
North Linn also hosts the top half of the bracket’s semi-final contest July 8.