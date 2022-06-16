MONONA
It was a display of power unlike anything the Midland softball program has witnessed in a long, long time. And it began Friday, June 10, with a doubleheader sweep at MFL-Mar Mac that saw the Eagles score a total of 35 runs in the two games against the Bulldogs, opening with a 22-4 rout that included a mind-boggling 17-run inning.
“I’ve been around softball for quite a few years now, and I’ve never seen an inning like we had at MFL-Mar Mac,” said Midland softball coach D.J. Smith, as his team blew the first game of the twin bill wide open with the 17-run third inning that ended the contest with the Bulldogs early.
“That was some of the best hitting I have ever seen in a softball game, and just goes to show the potential this group of girls has. We’re a young team and we’re still learning a lot of the facets of the game, including hitting, but everything sure came together in this doubleheader, and especially in that third-inning from game-one.”
Midland (7-15, 1-3) plated two first-inning runs as Gracie Harrington walked and pinch-runner Olivia Coates scored as did Allison Paulsen, who doubled and crossed the plate giving the visitors a quick 2-0 advantage.
They were just getting started.
After MFL-Mar Mac answered with four runs in their half of the first inning, it appeared the contest might come down to who scored last.
In the end it did, but it was all Eagles.
Sophia Coates and Mariah Hacke both scored in the second inning thanks to a two-out, two-run triple off the bat of Harrington, and pinch-runner Olivia Coates also crossed the plate thanks to a passed ball.
Leading 5-4 heading into the third, little did Midland fans know they were about to witness. Paulsen scored an incredible three times in the inning while Olivia Coates, Gracie Franzen, Sophia Raubs, Isabelle Ricketts, Anna Bartels and Alivia Streets all crossed the plate twice. Sophia Coates and Hacke scored once in the massive run-scoring outburst.
Eagle bats ripped 15 hits overall in the game and took advantage of eight walks issued by Bulldog pitchers as Paulsen led the way going a perfect 4-for-4 with three of those hits being doubles driving home five runs. Harrington had a huge opener as well going 2-for-4 with a double and a triple and a whopping seven RBIs. Raubs, Ricketts, Bartels and Streets all added two hits to the Midland offensive effort with Bartels adding four RBIs thanks to two doubles.
Bartels was also the beneficiary of all the offense pitching all three innings in the circle allowing five hits while striking out two.
The second game was a bit more of a roller-coaster as another huge Midland inning, this one coming in the sixth, allowed the visitors to pull away for a wild 17-13 victory.
The Eagles struck quickly and looked ready to blow the Bulldogs right off their own home field yet again plating three first-inning runs, but this time the hosts answered back with four of their own.
Midland plated a second-inning run to knot the score at 4-4 before adding single runs in the third and fourth to lead 6-4.
The roller-coaster ride continued into the bottom of the fourth when MFL plated four runs to once again take a two-run lead, 8-6.
Then things started to get really crazy.
Midland exploded for three runs in the fifth, taking a 9-8 lead, then added six more in the sixth and two in the seventh to apparently blow the game open.
The Bulldogs hung tough though, scoring four in their final at-bat, but the Eagles were able to hang on for the four-run victory that saw the two teams combine to score 30 runs.
“We had some errors that led to a lot of MFL’s scoring,” Smith said. “But the girls were pretty excited about the offensive output they were able to produce, and rightfully so. That was one impressive performance.”
Paulsen followed up her 4-for-4 effort in the first game with three more hits in the finale that included two doubles and four RBIs. Harrington, Franzen and Streets all added to the Eagles’ 15-hit effort.
The amazing offensive outbursts continued in Calamus-Wheatland the very next day, as Midland competed at the Warriors’ annual invitational Saturday, June 11, opening with a 13-7, four-inning triumph over Clinton.
“Gracie Harrington has been doing a great job of setting the tone from the top of our order and Allison Paulsen and Sophia Raubs have getting been driving runs in with big hits too,” Smith said. “Everyone has been doing their jobs and it’s led to a lot of runs the last few days.”
After scoring three first inning runs, the River Queens answered back with six straight of their own to lead 6-2 before the Eagle offense went back to work scoring 10 of the game’s final 11 runs (six in the third inning and four more in the fourth) to pull away.
Raubs ripped three hits and had three RBIs while Harrington and Hacke added two more each.
Midland looked to keep the prodigious numbers flowing against class 3A fifth-ranked Northeast in the second game of the tournament, but the Eagle bats were silenced in a 6-0 setback.
“Northeast played some of the best defense we have seen all season,” Smith said. “They robbed us of at least five hits, but I was happy with the way we played against one of the top teams in the state. We gave them all they could ask for and more, and never backed down from the challenge.”
Bartels (second-inning single and fifth-inning double), Ricketts (seventh-inning single) and Taelynn Gravel (second-inning single) tallied the lone Eagle hits in the game.
The Rebels did all their damage in three innings plating two runs in the first, third and sixth frames to win.
The finale of the tournament saw Midland come up on the short end of a 7-4 decision against the host Warriors.
Trailing 1-0 in the second inning, Bartels, Gravel and Kyla Cole all scored for the Eagles before Calamus-Wheatland closed the six-inning contest scoring six of the game’s final seven runs to win.
Harrington was sensational going 4-for-4 with two RBIs while Franzen added three more hits as the top-2 batters in the Midland order were 7-for-8 in the game.
The Eagles’ extremely busy nine-game week opened with 16-5 and 9-3 setbacks hosting Edgewood-Colesburg Tuesday, June 7.
Leading 3-1 in the opener after Harrington scored in the first and Franzen and Sophia Coates in the second, the Vikings answered with a seven-run fourth to take control before adding another seven-run frame in the seventh to blow the game open.
Paulsen ripped three hits, including two doubles to lead the hosts.
The second game appeared to play out like a pitcher’s duel as Edgewood-Colesburg led 2-0 heading into the sixth before the Vikings tacked on four more before a three-run seventh had the visitors in control leading 9-0.
The Eagles showed no quit however, plating three in their half of the seventh when a Harrington double drove home Cole and Franzen before Paulsen plated Harrington with another double.
Midland bats did tally nine hits in the game, led by two from Harrington and Paulsen while Raubs tossed a complete game five-hitter and struck out two Viking batters.
The first stop of the Eagles’ road trip began in Springville Thursday, June 9, where Midland gave a talented Orioles’ team all they could handle before succumbing to a heartbreaking 4-3 defeat.
Midland jumped to a quick 2-0 lead as Franzen and Paulsen both scored in the very first inning thanks to a two-run double off the bat of Raubs.
Springville knotted the score with two in the third before Raubs went back to work in the fifth, this time drilling a solo homerun over the left-center field wall putting the Eagles back put in front, 3-2.
Once again, the Orioles answered with a single run in their half of the frame before winning it in walk-off style in the bottom of the seventh.
“This one hurt,” Smith said. “Our kids played so well against a very good opponent, we just couldn’t quite close them out. When Raubs hit that home run in the fifth, I really thought we were going to get it done, but as good teams do, Springville came back at the end.”
Raubs had a big night ripping three hits and driving home all three Eagle runs.
Bartels tossed a six-hitter at the Orioles and fanned six.
The second game didn’t go quite so smoothy dropping a tough 14-2 final in four frames.
“We had an error that led to all four of Springville’s four first-inning runs, and that just kind of set the tone for that game,” Smith said. “We could never get back in it.”
The Orioles led 9-0 before the Eagles plated a pair in the third. Springville walked off the win with two in the bottom of the fourth.