SPRINGVILLE
The pressures of playing post-season softball are something you have to take part in to truly appreciate.
The 2021 Midland softball team isn’t exactly loaded when it comes to experience.
Especially post-season experience, and that lack of playing in playoff pressure situations showed in the Eagles’ class 1A regional first-round contest at Springville Tuesday, July 6.
“I think nerves may have gotten to us,” said Midland junior Allison Paulsen, one of the most experienced Eagles on the roster after a tough and season-ending 13-0, three-inning setback against the host Orioles.
“We’re a very young team and we have a lot of girls who have not been through this kind of pressure before. While it hurts right now, we’ll be better going forward for this experience, because that’s the only way we’re going to get better is by playing in games like this.”
The Eagles, who had Springville on the ropes earlier this season in Wyoming just about 10-running the Orioles in the second game of a doubleheader only to come up on the short end of a wild 15-11 final, got off to another solid start in the regional game as well.
“Gracie (Harrington) did exactly what we needed our lead-off hitter to do working a walk and getting on base in the top of the first,” said Midland softball coach Zach Hebl. “But then we couldn’t get a bunt down and had a base running mistake and any early momentum I was hoping we might be able to get went right out the window.”
Two Midland errors led to an unearned first inning run for the Orioles, but pitcher Rashelle Cole was able to limit the damage to just one run keeping the Eagles in the game.
“We had some confidence coming into this game considering we almost beat them a few weeks ago,” said Harrington, who walked twice in the game.
“We really wanted this game and were hoping things might be able to play out the way they did the last time we played them, but we just made too many mistakes. We’ll learn from this though. We’re going to get to work in the off-season and keep improving. We surprised some teams this year with how we were able to play. We’re hoping to take that next step and do that even more next year.”
Harrington and Gracie Franzen worked third inning walks as the Eagles were held hitless in the three-inning defeat.
“We made nine errors that led to eight unearned runs,” Hebl said. “That’s tough for a young team to overcome. Other than Allie and Rashelle, most of the girls on the field tonight were playing their first playoff game and that can be a pretty nerve-racking situation.”
Springville scored four second-inning runs to build their advantage to 5-0 before ending the game early plating eight in the bottom of the third, the final two coming on a walk-off home run from Savannah Nealman.
“I just wasn’t on my A-game,” said Cole, who pitched two innings allowing seven hits and five earned runs.
“Everyone has their off-days, but I guess I just picked a bad day to have one. I think nerves got to all of us and when we play nervous, we make mistakes, and we just made too many of them tonight.”
Midland wraps their 2021 campaign with a 7-30 overall record, the most wins for the program since the 1010 team won eight.
“I’m proud of what these girls accomplished this season,” Hebl said. “Yes, it didn’t end the way we would have hoped, but the future looks very bright. The best is yet to come for these girls.”