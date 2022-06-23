WYOMING
It would have been easy for the Midland softball team to hang their heads following a rough 11-0 setback in the first game of a doubleheader hosting Alburnett Monday, June 13.
For a program that hasn’t tasted winning on a consistent basis for quite some time, that would have been the easy way out.
But that’s not what this 2022 group of Eagles is all about.
Not only did the Midland girls not dwell on the lopsided defeat, they came back and gave the Pirates all they could ask for in the nightcap.
“These girls just flat-out will not quit,” said Eagle softball coach D.J. Smith, as his team was handed a narrow 11-8 loss in the second game of the twin bill with the Pirates.
“I don’t think it’s in their DNA to give up on anything. They just keep fighting and keep fighting, and it’s attitudes like those that are going to help turn this program around sooner than later.”
Midland (7-21, 1-5) fell into a 3-0 hole to start the nightcap as it appeared the Pirates would go right back to what they did in the first game and blow the Eagles right off their own home field.
This time however, Midland fought back.
Allison Paulsen doubled and came in to score thanks to an RBI double off the bat of Sophia Raubs and the hosts had their first run of the doubleheader.
They made sure it wouldn’t be their last.
The two teams traded run-scoring innings for the next four frames as Alburnett plated single runs in the second and third before adding a three-run fourth.
Anna Bartels (second-inning), Paulsen (third) and Olivia Coates (fourth) all scored for the hosts who trimmed the Pirate advantage to just four runs at 8-4 heading into the fifth.
Alburnett scored another single run in the top of the fifth and led 9-4 before the Midland offense really got going in the bottom half.
Bartels got the inning started with a single and after Sophia Coates walked, Harrington singled home Bartels for the first of what would become a huge four-run outburst.
Sophia Coates and pinch-runner Olivia Coates scored thanks to a huge two-run double off the bat of Gracie Franzen, and all of a sudden, the Eagles were right back in the game down just 9-7.
And they weren’t done yet.
Paulsen doubled home Franzen to pull the hosts within a run at 9-8.
“We had a chance to really add on there in the fifth with the bases loaded but couldn’t get one more big hit to take the lead,” Smith said. “Even in defeat, I am so happy about the fight our girls showed coming back and just about beating a team who had pretty much dominated us in the opener.”
Alburnett added on in the top of the seven plating two more runs to take the three-run final.
“It’s the part of the season where teams are grinding through, and that’s kind of where we are right now,” Smith said. “We’re fighting, no doubt about that, but we’ve played a lot of games and we’re trying to find ways to win.”
Paulsen had a big nightcap going 3-for-5 at the plate with two runs scored and two RBIs while Harrington, Bartels and Alivia Streets all added two hits to the 11-hit Eagle effort.
The first game saw the Pirates blow the game open with a six-run fourth enroute to their 11-0 triumph. Alburnett pitching held Midland bats to just one Harrington hit, that led off the game in the top of the first.
The Eagles hit the road Thursday, June 16, and in a pair of games that mirrored each other, came out on the short end of a couple of 11-1 decisions at Calamus-Wheatland.
“It seemed, in both games really, that once Cal-Wheat got their offense going, we struggled to slow them down,” Smith said. “We issued them far too many walks, and when you hand over free base runners, teams will eventually take advantage. And Cal-Wheat did.”
It was the Eagles who actually struck first in game-one when Harrington led off the game with a double and after pinch-runner Olivia Coates took over, scored thanks to an RBI double from Paulsen.
Unfortunately, it would be all the Midland girls would get as the Warriors scored the game’s final 11 runs, ending things in the fifth with a two-run frame.
A three-run Calamus-Wheatland third and six-run fourth also did major damage to the Eagles’ chances.
Harrington tallied two of Midland’s three hits in the game adding a fifth-inning double.
The nightcap played out much like the opener, only this time the Warriors struck quickly plating three first-inning runs before adding one in the second to take a 4-0 lead.
The Eagles got on the board in the top of the third when Harrington doubled. After Taelynn Gravel pinch-ran for Harrington and a Mariah Hacke single moved Gravel to third, she scored thanks to a sacrifice fly off the bat of Paulsen.
The Hacke single would be the final Midland base-runner in the game as the Warriors plated two in the fourth then ended the game in walk-off style with a five-run bottom of the fifth.
Harrington ripped two of the Eagles’ five hits in the finale as Hacke, Raubs and Bartels added the others.
The tests got even tough for the Midland girls Friday, June 17, dropping a pair of 12-0 decisions at class 2A fifth-ranked Wilton.
“Wilton jumped all over us in the first game, but once again I was happy with the way we were able to hang with them, at least for a while, in the second game,” said Smith, as the Beaver offense tallied 10 first-inning runs and Wilton pitching held the Eagles hitless enroute to the three-inning game-one triumph.
“We were scoreless through one and down just 1-0 through two and had base-runners on in all four innings before an error just opened the floodgates for their offense in the third and we couldn’t slow them down.”
The Beavers exploded for nine runs in the bottom of the third then ended it in the fourth with a walk-off pair of runs.
“Of the nine runs Wilton scored in the third, seven of them were unearned,” Smith said. “We’re so close as a team, and I hope the girls can see that. We just played right with one of the best teams in the state, for at least a few innings, before some mistakes came back to haunt us.”
Harrington and Paulsen connected for the lone Eagle hits in the nightcap.