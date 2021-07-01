WYOMING
If you needed even more evidence of where the Midland softball program is headed, look no further than what the Eagles accomplished in their sweep of visiting Easton Valley Thursday, June 24.
With their 5-2 and 2-1 triumphs over the River Hawks, the Eagles not only completed their second straight doubleheader sweep having defeated MFL-Mar Mac 5-4 and 13-3 back on June 19, as the now four-game winning streak is the longest for the program in 16 years, dating back to when the 2005 team won five games in a row.
“We weren’t sure how long it had been since a Midland softball team had won four games in a row,” said Eagle softball coach Zach Hebl. “We knew it hadn’t happened in the Quickstats era, and that dated back to 2007. These girls just continue to do things that haven’t been done here in a very long time, and I know they’re not done yet.”
Midland (7-21, 4-14) opened their twin bill with Easton Valley erasing a 2-1 deficit by plating two clutch third inning runs as Mariah Hacke and Anna Bartels both crossed the plate thanks to a two-run single from Gracie Harrington.
It would be all starting pitcher Rashelle Cole would need who tossed a complete game six-hitter striking out two River Hawk batters.
Harrington was a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate and also scored a fifth inning run before Olivia Coates, pinch running for Cole, scored in the sixth.
Midland got the scoring started in the very first inning as Allison Paulsen worked a two-out walk and came around to score thanks to an RBI hit from Isabelle Ricketts.
“The Easton Valley pitcher wasn’t overpowering, it just took us a few innings to get our timing down,” Hebl said. “We also did a good job of capitalizing on Easton Valley’s mistakes, too, while they weren’t able to capitalize on ours.”
The Eagles stretched their winning streak to four games after their 2-1 triumph in the nightcap, as single runs in the second and sixth innings got the job done.
Trailing 1-0 after the River Hawks plated a run in the top of the first, Midland answered when Harrington walked and scored in the second to knot the score.
The game stayed tied until Kyla Cole worked a sixth inning walk and crossed the plate thanks to an Easton Valley throwing error.
“Easton Valley made an unnecessary throw to try and get Kyla on the base paths and they wound up making an error allowing Kyla to score the game-winning run,” Hebl said. “We’ve lost some games this year by throwing the ball around, we’ll take one when a team does it to us.”
Midland bats were held to just three hits (Bartels, Alyssa Streets and Hacke) while Bartels was masterful in the pitcher’s circle tossing a complete game five-hitter fanning five River Hawk batters.