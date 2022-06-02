BELLEVUE
Having watched their program grow over a 2021 summer that saw so much promise, Midland softball fans were anxious to see what would play out in the 2022 season-opening doubleheader at Bellevue-Marquette Monday, May 23.
For first-year coach D.J. Smith anyway, what he saw brought a smile to his face.
“There are so many things the girls are already doing better this year than they did last year, and a big one is plate discipline,” said Smith, as his team earned a season-opening split winning the second game rolling to an impressive 13-3 rout.
“The last few years we’ve had quite a few strikeouts with the girls swinging at pitching that usually weren’t strikes, watching them work walks and making pitchers throw strikes as a huge improvement, and is going to go a longways in this team being so much better this season.”
Midland (3-4, 2-2), after dropping the opener in a hard-fought 7-4 final against the Mohawks, instantly took control of the finale plating five first inning runs keyed by working seven first inning walks.
“It was great to watch,” Smith said. “We started the inning with a hit and we ended it with a hit, and in between the girls worked six straight walks and we scored five times and got off to a great start.”
Mariah Hacke started the game ripping a single before teammates Gracie Harrington, Gracie Franzen, Allison Paulsen, Sophia Raubs, Olivia Paulsen and Isabelle Ricketts were all issued walks. Hacke, Harrington, Franzen, Allison Paulsen and Olivia Paulsen all crossed the plate in the frame.
And the Eagles would never look back.
Leading 5-1 in the fourth, Allison Paulsen doubled home Harrington and Franzen handing the visitors a 7-1 advantage before the team blew the game wide open with a five-run top of the seventh as Hacke, Harrington, Franzen, Allison Paulsen and Raubs all scored keyed by RBI doubles from Allison Paulsen, Raubs and Ricketts.
Allison Paulsen got the start in the pitchers’ circle and after working the game’s first 3.2 frames, fanned four while allowing two hits and three runs. Raubs came in to finish the game holding the Wildcats scoreless over the final 3.1 innings while fanning five and picking up the pitching win.
Allison Paulsen also had a big game at the plate ripping three hits while Harrington and Ricketts came through with two more each.
The season-opener saw the Eagles battle from behind all game long before coming up just shot in the 7-4 final.
Trailing 2-0 in the top of the third, Hacke tripled and came around to score the first run of the season thanks to a Bellevue-Marquette wild pitch.
Trailing 5-1 in the fifth, Midland went back to work as Ricketts doubled home Raubs before the team tallied two more runs in the seventh as Raubs and Allison Paulsen, who both singled, crossed the plate in the final frame.
Allison Paulsen and Hacke each had two hits while Anna Bartels got the season-opening start in the pitchers’ circle tossing a complete game that saw her strike out an impressive nine Mohawk batters.
After taking a few days off, the Eagle girls went back to work where weather forced a change of venue with Maquoketa Valley Thursday, May 26.
“We were supposed to play this game at our place in Wyoming but moved it to Delhi due to the weather,” Smith said. “The first game didn’t end quite as planned, but we were sure able to pile up a lot of runs to win the second, and earn another split of the doubleheader.”
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth of the opener, Midland, the home team on the Wildcat scoreboard, plated three runs when Raubs and Ricketts scoring keyed by a two-run double off the bat of Franzen before Sophia Coates singled in Franzen.
Maquoketa Valley answered with a three-run fifth to take a lead they would not lose ending with the 9-3 decision.
The finale of the twin bill saw the two teams combine to score 27 runs, ending with the Eagles taking a wild 14-13 walk-off eight-inning triumph.
Trailing 13-12 in the bottom of the seventh, Bartels started a game-tying rally opening the frame with a single and after stealing second and third, came around to score thanks to an RBI groundout from Taelynn Gravel.
Midland wasted no time in winning the contest in extra innings, as Raubs started the eighth with a walk, and after also after stealing second and third, scored the walk-off game-winner thanks to an RBI hit from Bartels.
“We were able to come back from 4-0, 7-1 and 12-5 deficits,” Smith said. “The girls just refused to lose.”
Raubs powered the offense with three hits.
Midland competed in their first tournament of the 2022 campaign at Central City Saturday, May 28, where the team went 1-2 overall picking up their lone triumph against Clayton Ridge in the middle contest of the three-game round robin tournament.
The Eagles opened with a 6-4 setback against the host Wildcats as the team dug an early 6-0 hole but began to gradually climb back out late plating one fourth-inning run (Allison Paulsen) and three in the sixth (Olivia Paulsen, Allison Paulsen and Raubs) only to come up just short of a colossal comeback.
“We just kept chipping away at them,” said Smith, as Central City scored three times in the second and third frames. “Central City lost their starting pitcher (Sara Reid) and we were able to get some things going against their No. 2, but just ran out of time in the end.”
The Eagles rallied for an 8-6 victory over Clayton Ridge in their next contest as a five-run second inning did much of the damage as Coates, Hacke, Harrington, Allison Paulsen and Raubs all crossed the plate.
The finale of the tournament saw the Midland offense held hitless in a 4-0 setback against Davenport Central.
“Their pitcher was the real deal and we just struggled to catch up with her fastball,” Smith said. “We were able to play a lot of girls in this game which should hopefully help us down the road this summer when we call upon them to play when needed.”