EDGEWOOD
Using the formula that has become so successful for the Midland softball team this summer, the Eagles pounded out a win in the first game of a doubleheader at Edgewood-Colesburg Tuesday, June 8.
It’s a formula that has also baffled head coach Zach Hebl.
“I don’t quite get how it works, but we seem to be a better team when we get down early and have to come back to win,” said Hebl, as his Eagles did it again scoring five times in two different innings to take a 10-5 triumph over the Vikings.
“We fell behind 1-0 in this game and then scored 10 of the game’s next 11 runs. Our offense has been doing a really good job lately and scoring runs like this program hasn’t seen in the last few years. It just seems like we have to fall behind before we get that offense going through, but if it gets us wins, I guess I’m all for it.”
The Vikings scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first, then the Midland (3-15, 2-8) offense went to work immediately in the top of the second as Isabelle Ricketts, Kyla Cole, Mariah Hacke, Anna Bartels and Gracie Harrington all crossed the plate in a huge five-run frame.
Edgewood-Colesburg added a single run in the bottom of the second, but the Eagles blew the game open with another five-run frame in the fourth, as Harrington, Gracie Franzen, Allison Paulsen, Olivia Coates and Cole all scored giving the visitors a 10-2 advantage.
Bartels worked the game’s first 5.1 frames from the pitcher’s circle allowing four hits and two earned runs while fanning two before giving way to Rashelle Cole who threw the final 1.2 innings of one-hit softball striking out three.
Kyla Cole paced a seven-hit Midland offense with two singles while Paulsen and Bartels drove home two runs each.
The second game saw more powerful Eagle offense, but this time it wouldn’t quite be enough in a wild 11-10 setback against the Vikings.
Midland scored the game’s first run in the top of the first when Paulsen walked and scored thanks to a Viking error, but the hosts responded by scoring nine of the game’s next 11 runs to lead 9-3 entering the top of the third.
That third would see the Eagles tie the score plating six runs before taking a 10-9 lead after Franzen crossed the plate in the top of the sixth.
“The girls are seeing the ball really well,” Hebl said. “There were 18 runs scored between the two teams in the first three innings, then things really settled down. I just wish we would have been able to close this one out and get the sweep.”
Edgewood-Colesburg had the final answer say, scoring two in the bottom of the sixth before taking the Eagles down 1-2-3 in the seventh.
Midland bats ripped nine hits, led by two each from Harrington and Kyla Cole. Four Eagle errors also led to a pair of costly unearned Viking runs.
Midland returned home Thursday, June 10, for a doubleheader with a talented Springville team, and after dropping in the first game 8-3 looked nearly invincible in scoring nine first inning runs in the nightcap.
“This was one of those situations where everything just seemed to go our way,” Hebl said. “Everything was rolling and everyone was hitting, it was an amazing sight to see. I just wish things would have ended as well as they started.”
Paulsen, Ricketts, Hacke, Rashelle Cole and Bartels all scored once in the frame while Harrington and Franzen crossed the plate twice as the Eagles exploded to a huge 9-0 first-inning lead.
Things wouldn’t come quite so easily for Midland the rest of the way, however, as the Orioles scored 15 of the game’s final 17 runs, including the last 14 in a row to take a wild 15-11 final.
“We led 11-1 after three innings and thought we had this one in control,” Hebl said. “Just goes to show how quickly things can change in this game.”
Paulsen had a huge game going 3-for-4 at the plate with an amazing six RBIs while Harrington added two hits.
The Eagles looked to turn the tide taking part at the Calamus-Wheatland Invitational Saturday, June 12, where the team opened with a narrow 8-6 loss against Clinton.
“I wish we could have played this game second or maybe third, because we were a little sleepy coming in,” Hebl said. “We fell behind 8-0 before we seemed to wake up and get back into the game. I think if we’re all there from the very start, we win this one.”
Midland plated four fourth inning runs as Paulsen, Ricketts, Kyla Cole and Hacke all scored to trim the Clinton lead to four before adding two more runs in the fifth and final frame.
“We just ran out of time,” Hebl said. “Just got things going a bit too late.”
The Eagles managed their six runs with the benefit of just two hits (Paulsen and Rashelle Cole) while Rashelle tossed the complete game in the pitcher’s circle allowing three earned runs while fanning three.
The second game saw a tough 10-1, six-inning setback against Highland as Franzen scored the lone run for the Eagles in the sixth thanks to a Paulsen RBI double.
The tournament came to a close with a 11-2 loss against Northeast.
“We were down 10-0 in the fifth and could have just quit and ended things right there, but the girls showed a lot of fight,” Hebl said. “We rallied to score two runs to keep the game going for another inning. I was so proud of the girls for that. Shows exactly what they’re made of.”
Paulsen’s two hits powered the five-hit Midland offense.
“We played a lot of other girls in this game just to get them some experience and they all did a good job,” Hebl said. “Everything I could ask for. Olivia Paulsen played first base and then third and did well at both positions. I think this type of game, even being a loss, will benefit it us in the future.”