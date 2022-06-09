ARLINGTON
Jumping all over host Starmont in the first game of their doubleheader Thursday, June 2, the Midland softball team seemed well on their way to securing another victory.
Then things got interesting. And maybe a little too interesting for Eagle coach D.J. Smith.
“We led 9-2 and then had to hang on at the end to get the win,” said Smith, as Midland was able to hang on taking what ended as a thrilling 9-8 final over the Stars.
“Everyone was hitting and we scored a bunch of runs and looked like we might even end this one early with the way we were playing. But Starmont made a run on us at the end and made things a little more interesting than we would have liked.”
Midland (4-9, 1-3) plated three first inning runs when Allison Paulsen, Sophia Raubs and Isabelle Ricketts all crossed the plate thanks to a three-run triple from Anna Bartels. After scoring six more in the top of the fourth, the Eagles were in command leading 9-2 before Starmont began chipping away scoring single runs in the fourth and sixth before making Midland fans nervous with a four-run bottom of the seventh.
Anna Bartels got the start in the pitcher’s circle and worked six frames allowing three earned runs while striking out three before Raubs worked her way out of trouble in the seventh.
Eagle bats ripped nine hits in the opener led by two from Bartels while Gracie Harrington and Paulsen also recorded extra base hits with doubles.
Midland looked to complete the sweep in the second game, and in another high-scoring contest this time came up on the short end of a 13-8 decision.
“Our defense let us down otherwise we win this game,” Smith said. “We’ve come a long way with our defense this season, but every once in a while, we get back into those bad habits and it cost us here.”
It was the Eagles who struck first however, as Bartels singled home Paulsen in the top of the first, but the Stars answered with three of their own in the bottom half before tacking on four more in the second and three more in the third to lead 10-1.
This time though, it was Midland’s turn to chip away.
After Sophia Coates scored in the fourth the Eagles added five fifth inning runs keyed by a bases loaded three-run triple off the bat of Taelynn Gravel that scored Bartels, Coates and Gracie Franzen. After Paulsen and Raubs had already scored in the frame, all of a sudden Midland was right back in it down 10-7.
Unfortunately, it would be as close as they’d get as Starmont answered with a three-run bottom of the fifth to re-take control of the contest.
Paulsen, Ricketts, Raubs, Bartels and Gravel paced the 10-hit Eagle offense coming through with two hits each while Bartels added four RBIs as well.
The very next day the Midland team made their way to play class 1A second-ranked Lisbon, and in the second game of the twin bill Friday, June 3, shocked Lion fans by piling up eight runs in what ended as an 18-8, six-inning defeat.
“Not too sure too many people though we’d be able to score that many runs against a team from Lisbon,” Smith said. “I’m pretty sure you could include the Lisbon coach among those people, too. He wasn’t too happy he had to bring his No. 1 pitcher back into the game to close this one out.”
It appeared the game wasn’t going to take long at all as Lisbon poured in nine first inning runs and looked ready to blow the Eagles right off the field.
But then things gradually began to swing Midland’s way, as the visitors got on the board when Kyla Cole singled home Ricketts in top of the second before Harrington, Paulsen, Gravel and Franzen all crossed the plate in a shocking fourth inning rally.
After adding three more in the fifth keyed by a two-run double from Paulsen, the Eagles trailed only 13-8, but it would be the final runs they’d score in the contest as the Lions brought No. 1 starter Ryleigh Allgood back into the game for the final 2.1 innings of work.
Harrington, Paulsen and Franzen all ripped two hits each for the Midland offense, who managed eight overall in the contest.
The first game of the doubleheader saw the Eagles handed a five-inning 12-0 setback as Allgood tossed a no-hitter.
Lisbon walked off the win with a four-run bottom of the fifth.
Midland’s brutally challenging week started with the Eagles hosting class 1A top-ranked North Linn Tuesday, May 31, who claimed 13-0 and 10-3 victories.
“We play the No. 1 ranked team on Tuesday and the No. 2 ranked team on Friday,” Smith said. “It doesn’t get any tougher than that, but that’s the way we like it. The girls were up for the challenge.”
The Eagles made an instant impression on the talented Lynx in the first game loading the bases in the very first inning, but a seven-run North Linn third and five-run sixth were too much for the hosts to overcome in the six-inning game-one defeat.
The second game saw Midland force North Linn to a full seven-inning contest as Mariah Hacke was able to break the run-scoring drought crossing the plate in the fifth before Harrington and Raubs scored in the seventh.
“Anna came back and pitched again in the second game and did a great job,” Smith said. “Not only was she throwing it and throwing it hard, but she was doing it with confidence against the top-ranked team in the state.”
Bartels tossed the first four frames of the opener before tossing a complete game 10-hitter in the finale.