WYOMING
Through the first four innings against visiting Clayton Ridge Tuesday, June 28, the Midland softball team struggled mightily to make hard contact off the visiting Eagles’ soft throwing pitcher Karly Wille.
“We couldn’t get the timing down and we kept popping everything up,” said Midland softball coach D.J. Smith, who implored his team to make an adjustment at the plate and begin swinging down on the ball in the first game of a regular-season ending doubleheader in Wyoming.
“It took a few innings for the girls to get the message and make the adjustment, but once they figured it out, wow did everything just came together.”
Did it ever.
All of a sudden, a Midland team who struggled making good contact, was drilling softballs all over the field in a wild and crazy fifth frame that saw the Eagle offense bust loose scoring an amazing 13 times in the inning keying a roller-coaster 13-7 triumph.
“It was nice to see an outburst like that,” Smith said. “And it sure felt good to do it playing in front of the home fans for the final time this season.”
Hitting literally became contagious for the entire team, as Midland (9-26, 1-5), trailing 6-0 entering the bottom of the fifth, saw Emmaleigh Soper get everything started with a ringing double off the outfield wall.
“We brought up a few of the JV girls, Emmaleigh included, to hit because they’re more used to the slower throwers than our varsity girls are, and it worked,” Smith said. “They all made some really good, hard contact and helped get the offense going.”
JV players McKenna Doll and Emmie Huston also took advantage of their varsity opportunities against Clayton Ridge and delivered huge hits, each scoring and driving in runs while Huston’s came with the bases loaded in the fifth when the eighth-grader connected for a huge bases-clearing double.
Then the varsity girls got into the act, too.
All-in-all, Midland (9-26, 1-5) saw Taelynn Gravel (pinch-running for Gracie Harrington), Gracie Franzen, Allison Paulsen and Soper, all cross the plate twice in the frame while Alivia Streets, Alivia Smith, Doll, Anna Bartels and Houston all scored as well in the epic game-changing frame that also saw the hosts rip 11 hits of their 12 total hits in the contest.
“You don’t get innings like that very often, and we sure enjoyed every second of it,” Smith said. “Because up to that point, it was a struggle for us. It’s amazing how things can just switch so quickly like that. Offensively we went from one extreme to another.”
Sophia Raubs, who also helped in the huge offensive outburst delivering two RBIs, settled down in the pitchers’ circle and was solid allowing eight hits and three earned runs while striking out four in her seven innings of work.
Harrington, Paulsen, Soper and Streets all delivered two hits for the hosts while Paulsen added to her state lead in doubles with one on the game.
The momentum created from the opener spilled over into the nightcap as well for the Midland girls, who used a huge six-run first-inning to key a 12-7 victory over the visiting Eagles.
“I think we were able to carry over some of the momentum from the first game and took it into the second with that six-run first-inning,” Smith said. “Emmie had another double in this game too, after having that big bases loaded double in the first game. We’ve got a lot of young talent on this team.”
Harrington got the offense humming yet again ripping a first-inning single and when Franzen, Paulsen, Isabelle Ricketts and Soper all followed, the hosts were in firm control as Gravel (pinch-running for Harrington), Franzen, Paulsen, Raubs, Ricketts and Soper all crossed the plate.
Harrington did it again in the bottom of the second as a Paulsen double plated pinch-runner Gravel before the hosts added two more in the fourth when a Ricketts double plated Franzen and Paulsen.
“We kind of had to hang on there at the end,” Smith said. “We built a nice lead (9-1) then Clayton Ridge just kept chipping away at us. We did enough in the end to get the win though, and now head into the post-season with a little momentum.”
The visiting Eagles answered with four straight runs, two each in the fifth and sixth frames to pull with four runs of Midland at 9-5.
It would be as close as Clayton Ridge would get.
Paulsen, Raubs and Soper all crossed the plate as the hosts restored order scoring three times to lead 12-5 before the visitors closed the game with two runs in the top of the seventh.
Paulsen was phenomenal leading the whopping 17-hit Midland attack going a perfect 4-for-4 with two more doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs. Harrington, Raubs, Soper, Bartels and Streets all came through with two hits for the hosts.
Bartels got the start in the pitchers’ circle for the finale and tossed a complete game three-hitter striking out five Clayton Ridge batters while allowing just two earned runs.
The week started Monday, June 27, as the Eagles hosted a solid East Buchanan team, dropping the first game of the twin bill 9-1.
“We had an error and a couple of walks that led to their big six-run fifth-inning,” Smith said. “Before that inning the kids were fielding the ball and playing well defensively.”
The Buccaneers led just 2-1 before the six-run top of the fifth blew the first game wide open.
Paulsen walked and scored in the fourth for the Eagles’ lone run.
The nightcap proved much more entertaining for Midland fans, as their team was edged in a narrow 5-4 decision.
“This was a game we could have won if it weren’t for some base-running mistakes on our part,” Smith said. “Or at the very least could have given us the lead. I was happy with the way we were able to start and get a couple of runs against them pretty quick and set a tone.”
Harrington walked and pinch-runner Gravel scored in the first to hand the hosts a quick lead which they extended in the second when Bartels walked and scored thanks to a Mariah Hacke RBI single.
East Buchanan answered right back however plating four runs in the top of the third, taking a 4-2 lead that did not last long.
Franzen doubled and Paulsen singled, and both came in to score in the bottom of the third to knot the score at 4-4.
“We just couldn’t get too much going after that unfortunately,” said Smith, as the Buccaneers scored what proved to be the game-winning run in the top of the fifth.
“Very proud of the girls though. This was a good game against a pretty good team.”
Eagle bats were held to five hits while Bartels tossed a four-hitter in the circle striking out four East Buchanan batters.