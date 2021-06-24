WYOMING
It had been a long and frustrating week for the Midland softball team leading up their doubleheader hosting MFL-Mar Mac Saturday, June 19, and with their confidence somewhat shaken and their season on the line, the Eagles came through exactly the way head coach Zach Hebl hoped they would.
“This very well may have been a make-or-break doubleheader for us,” said Hebl, as his Eagles didn’t break, instead they took advantage of the opportunity that presented itself and claimed their first sweep of the summer taking 5-4 and 13-3 finals over the Bulldogs.
“Coming into this game it had been a long week and we had some tough losses, so we needed this one to get back on track and get some confidence going again. I was worried if we had lost these two games our season may have spiraled out of control, but the girls would not allow that to happen. They went out and got the job done, in both games.”
The opener started with MFL-Mar Mac scoring the game’s first run in the top of the first, a scenario that has sometimes produced success for the Eagles this summer, and it did again as Midland (5-21, 2-14) answered with one of their own in the bottom half when as Anna Bartels led off the game for the hosts with a single and came around to score to even things up at 1-1.
The Bulldogs added a single run in the third before the Eagle offense went back to work in the fifth as Alivia Streets started the inning with a triple and came around to score with, Rashelle Cole, Olivia Coates and Gracie Franzen handing the hosts a lead they would not lose.
It wouldn’t be easy closing the game out, however.
MFL-Mar Mac rallied in the sixth plating two runs to cut the Midland lead to a mere one run at 5-4, and had the go-ahead runs on base before Cole was able to work her way out of trouble from the pitcher’s circle.
“The bottom of the order really got the job done for us in the fifth inning when we scored four of our five total runs,” Hebl said. “It was our third time through the order and I think the girls just had a better feel for what the MFL-Mar Mac pitcher was throwing. We’ve done a pretty good job at this season actually, learning the tendencies of some pitchers and adjusting accordingly.”
Cole tossed the complete game six-hitter for the Eagles allowing two earned runs while striking out three. At the plate Midland batters ripped six hits led by two from Gracie Harrington while Allison Paulsen also drove home two runs.
The nightcap would be much more relaxing for Eagle fans as a four-run first and five-run second sparked the Eagles to their first five-inning triumph of the summer in the 13-3 rout.
“This was the first time in two years we’ve won back-to-back games,” Hebl said. “It feels good watching the girls do things every summer each of the last three years that hadn’t been done in years. We’re a program headed in the right direction.”
The four-run outburst in the opening inning all came after two were out as Paulsen, Harrington, Isabelle Ricketts and Kyla Cole all crossed the plate.
Paulsen was 2-for-3 at the plate and also scored three times while Ricketts and Kyla Cole added two hits to the 11-hit Midland offense.
“I was a little nervous when we scored first and then MFL answered with three in the top of the second,” Hebl said. “That hasn’t been a recipe for success for us this year, but when we scored five more in the second inning, my fears disappeared.”
The Eagles’ busy week opened with 9-0 and 13-8 losses at class 2A 12th-ranked Alburnett Monday, June 14.
Midland bats were held to just three hits (Ricketts, Bartels and Streets) in the opener, but after falling into a 9-2 hole in the nightcap, the Eagles made a game of it with the talented Pirates scoring six of the contest’s last 10 runs.
“We did a good job of taking advantage of what they gave us,” said Hebl, as Alburnett made seven errors leading to seven unearned Midland runs.
“We got our bats going better in this one than we did the opener, too. Giving the 12th-ranked team in the state in class 2A a battle says a lot about the team we have here. When we believe, we can compete with just about anyone.”
It was the Eagles who actually scored the game’s first two runs in the nightcap as Harrington and Paulsen both crossed the plate before Alburnett responded with nine straight runs, three coming in the first frame and four more in the second.
Midland worked their way back into the game plating three fifth inning runs trimming a 9-2 deficit to 9-5, but after the Pirates answered with four runs in their half of the fifth, taking a 13-5 lead, it appeared the hosts were once again in control.
Instead, the Eagles stole momentum back and plated three more in the sixth as Harrington, Franzen and Paulsen all crossed the plate.
“We made Alburnett work for everything,” Hebl said. “We did most of our damage once we got our line-up through the second and third time. If we can get it going earlier, we’ll start picking up wins much more quickly.”
Midland hosted Bellevue-Marquette Wednesday, June 16, and succumbed to tough 11-0 and 10-1 losses at the hands of the Mohawks.
Eagle bats were held to two hits (Franzen and Sophia Coates) in the opener as a six-run Bellevue-Marquette fifth frame ended the game early.
The nightcap again saw the Midland offense struggle rapping just one Rashelle Cole third inning hit as four-run frames in the fourth and sixth blew the game open for the visitors.
The homestand continued Thursday, June 17, as visiting Calamus-Wheatland dominated the doubleheader taking 13-3 and 16-2 routs.
“I think Cal-Wheat has got to be one of the best coached teams in the entire conference,” Hebl said. “They have improved so much over the past year it’s amazing. They can do it all now, offense, defense, running the bases and just overall knowing how to play situational softball. They put the pressure on us in both games and we just couldn’t match their intensity.”
Paulsen and Bartels tallied Midland’s lone hits in the opener while a seven-run Warrior fourth frame ended the finale early after the Eagles had plated single runs in the first and second innings.