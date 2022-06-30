WYOMING
Calling it one of the best games his team has played this season, Midland softball coach D.J. Smith continues to see his young club improve in so many facets of the game.
Friday, June 24, hosting a talented Maquoketa team however, Smith was extra-impressed by what he witnessed in what ended as a 7-3 loss on the field, but was a victory in so many other ways for his program.
“We hit the ball, got some great pitching and fielded it well, too,” Smith said. “Allison (Paulsen) had one of the best games I’ve ever witnessed from a shortstop. She made virtually every play and even made the tough ones look so easy. That’s what the great ones can do and Allison has been playing at a very high level all season long.”
Midland (7-24, 1-5) fell into an early 2-0 hole when the Cardinals plated two runs in the top of the very first inning, but the hosts would continue to stay right in the game constantly battling back when Maquoketa would appear to begin to pull away.
“I think Maquoketa thought they were going to come in here and win this game in four or five innings,” Smith said. “We just would not allow that to happen, and I think they were getting pretty frustrated by not being able to put us away, too.
“This was one of our best games of the year. I am so proud of all of these girls for the progress they’ve made from the start of the summer to now. Yes, this was a loss in on the scoreboard, but it was a win for us in so many other facets.”
Gracie Harrington walked and pinch-runner Alivia Smith scored by stealing home to cut the Maquoketa lead in half in the bottom of the first.
The Cardinals added three runs in the third and two more in the fourth to extend their advantage to 7-1, but again the Eagles answered when Isabelle Ricketts doubled and scored in the bottom of the fourth before Gracie Franzen walked and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Ricketts in the sixth.
Harrington, Ricketts and Anna Bartels all tallied hits for the hosts while Bartels also drove home a pair of runs.
Bartels got the start in the pitchers’ circle and tossed a complete game eight-hitter allowing four earned runs while striking out three Maquoketa batters.
“This is the kind of game I hope that we can really build off of as we head into the post-season this week,” Smith said. “It’s been a fun year, and I hope we can make a little run here at the end, too.”
Midland hosted class 1A 13th-ranked Central City Monday, June 20, and in the first game of the doubleheader with the talented Wildcats, came up on the short end of a 9-2 final.
“I think we might have surprised them a little bit there early getting a first inning run and taking the lead,” Smith said. “But we just couldn’t keep their offense down. Central City is a good team and was able to just keep adding on once they got the lead.”
It was the Eagles who started the scoring however when Harrington walked and pinch-runner Olivia Coates came around to score thanks to a ringing RBI double off the centerfield wall from Paulsen.
“Allison just keeps ripping doubles,” said Smith, as Paulsen continues to lead the entire state of Iowa, regardless of class, in two-base hits with 21 of them. Four more than class 3A’s Tatum Dunlavy of Estherville-Lincoln Central, who has 17 doubles.
“We showed we can play some pretty good softball against another pretty good team. We’ll get over the top here eventually and start turning some of these into wins.”
The Wildcats scored the game’s next nine runs, including four in the third and three in the fourth before the hosts tallied their final run of the game when Bartels was hit by a pitch and came around to cross the plate in the seventh.
Paulsen tallied both of the Eagles’ hits, which included a sixth-inning double while Sophia Raubs got the game-one start in the pitchers’ circle and worked the game’s first 5.1 frames allowing eight hits and just one earned run.
The second game of the twin bill saw Central City attack early and often rolling to a 12-2 rout that ended in five frames.
“Errors and walks did us in,” Smith said. “We couldn’t recover from those mistakes.”
Midland also couldn’t recover from a huge eight-run Wildcat opening inning though the hosts did respond in the second stanza when Raubs tripled ahead of a Bartels RBI single to get on the board. Bartels would eventually score thanks to a Central City passed ball.
The visitors added three more runs in the fourth before ending the game early with a run in the top of the fifth.
Raubs and Bartels’ two second-inning hits were the lone offense for the hosts in the finale.