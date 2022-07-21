jex-07212022-spt-mid-sb-paulsen-11a.jpg

Midland’s Allison Paulsen wrapped a phenomenal sports career in Wyoming turning in a first-team All-Tri-Rivers East division first-team pick after hitting a team-best .389 overall this past summer while also leading the entire state, regardless of class, in doubles with 24 of them.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

WYOMING

The numbers don’t lie.

