WYOMING
The numbers don’t lie.
The Midland softball team made significant strides as a program this past summer under head coach D.J. Smith, and the first-year bench boss is extremely excited about the future, too.
The present wasn’t too shabby either however, and Tri-Rivers Conference coaches certainly took notice naming an impressive five Eagles to All-East division teams, led by a first-team nod on the infield for superstar Allison Paulsen.
Sophomore teammates Gracie Harrington, Sophia Raubs and Anna Bartels were all named second-team picks while junior Gracie Franzen was an honorable mention selection.
Impressive haul for a Midland team that became much more competitive within the Tri-Rivers Conference, and out, finishing with a 9-27 overall record and 3-19 mark against league foes.
While those marks may not look imposing just based on face value, if you watched the Eagles play at any point this summer, they start to look much, much better.
And they’re only going to keep getting better, too.
And it was Paulsen who led the charge.
As one of just two seniors to start the 2022 summer for the Midland program, Paulsen saved her best for last turning in an outstanding campaign that saw her lead the state of Iowa, regardless of class, in doubles with a whopping 24 of them, but also topped the Eagles (against Tri-Rivers Conference competition) in hitting (.338), RBIs (18) and runs scored (16).
That was just at the plate.
Her play in the field at shortstop this summer for a young, up and coming program, was invaluable for the Eagle defense, which had its ups and downs, but it was Paulsen who was the anchor and provided the leadership needed to continue to make improvements to the point the Midland girls were competing against some of the top teams in the state.
Harrington, in earning her second-team honor at catcher, hit .276 against conference pitching and led the team with 14 walks and a .400 on-base percentage. The sophomore star was also a pillar of strength behind the plate all summer long catching almost every inning of every game throwing out a division-best 13 runners attempting to steal.
Raubs, a second-team infield pick, was a dual-threat for the Midland team as a quality pitcher and infielder where she mainly played third-base.
Raubs tallied a 5.15 earned run average in league games making 12 appearances and five starts striking out 15 batters in 38 innings pitched.
Raubs held opponents to just a .168 batting average, second only to Lisbon’s Ryleigh Allgood (.147)
At the plate Raubs drilled softballs at a .243 clip with 10 RBIs and connected for the team’s lone home run this season.
Bartels, a second-team outfield selection by the coaches, was smooth playing leftfield while also hitting a solid .264 at the plate with 11 RBIs. She also was the team’s No. 1 pitcher making 10 starts in 15 appearances posting a 6.33 ERA striking out 41 batters in 66.1 innings facing Tri-Rivers competition.
Franzen was another star defender for the Eagles playing centerfield most of the summer.
Joining Paulsen on the All-TRC East division first-team were: pitcher- Ryleigh Allgood, jr. (Lisbon); catcher- Blair Baltes, jr. (Lisbon); infielders- Paulsen, Addy Widel, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Peyton Robinson, jr. (Lisbon) and Ella Clark, jr. (Lisbon); outfielders- Kellie Nelson, jr. (Lisbon), Renee Hartung, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette) and Emily Boeckmann, so. (Calamus-Wheatland).
Earning second-team All-TRC East division honors with Harrington, Raubs and Bartels were: pitcher- Hanna Pena, so. (Calamus-Wheatland); catcher- Harrington; infielders- Raubs, Elise Kilburg, jr. (Bellevue-Marquette), Mia Peterson, sr. (Lisbon) and Katie Hein, 8th, (Calamus-Wheatland); outfielders- Bartels, Addie Peterson, so. (Lisbon), Kaylee Koos, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette) and Gabi Moehlman, jr. (Lisbon).
Earning honorable mention status with Franzen were: Delany Engler, fr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Chloe Clausen, so. (Lisbon) and Kylie Ready, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette).
Lisbon’s Bob Bunting was named Tri-Rivers Conference East division Coach of the Year after guiding the Lions to another title going undefeated against East division foes and 20-2 overall in the loaded league.
Lisbon’s Peyton Robinson was named East division Most Valuable Player after a campaign that saw the star Lion lead the division in hitting (.550), RBIs (28), stolen bases (19), runs scored (36), hits (44), singles (30), total bases (64) and on-base percentage (.575).