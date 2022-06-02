WYOMING
You can’t just look at the surface when it comes to judging the success or failure of the 2021 Midland softball team.
During what ended with a 7-30 record overall and 4-20 mark against Tri-Rivers Conference foes a year ago, the Eagles may not have wowed with the won-loss record, but for those who followed the program all summer long, the Midland girls did impress as their knowledge of the game grew.
But there was one other facet that really stood out to fans, too.
The Eagles were no longer a guaranteed 10-run win for opponents, and that’s something first-year head coach D.J. Smith plans on continuing into 2022.
Having a huge list of letter winners back in Allison Paulsen, Gracie Harrington, Anna Bartels, Gracie Franzen, Rashelle Cole, Alivia Streets, Isabelle Ricketts, Kyla Cole, Sophia Coates, Mariah Hacke, Taelynn Gravel, Olivia Paulsen and Olivia Coates, should also help in that pursuit.
“We have set a goal to cut down on the physical and mental mistakes,” said Smith, who was an assistant coach with the Midland program last summer under head coach Zach Hebl, and knows exactly where his team’s strengths lie this season.
“That should lead to more victories. We do have a team goal of winning our first district playoff game, too. I have no idea when the last time that happened at Midland.”
Smith returns to his alma-mater to take over the softball program this summer after Hebl resigned and moved to Highland-Riverside, and brings with him a wealth of experience.
“To be honest, I thought my coaching days were behind me when I left Wilton in 2008,” Smith said. “I did coach some in Florida as an assistant softball coach until I returned to Iowa in 2016. The most exciting part for me is to be coaching at the school I graduated from.”
The girls are pretty excited too, as Smith brings with him a new vision for Midland softball.
“I believe you’ll see some more athletes come out for softball,” he said. “And I’ll work to develop a youth team to feed the program. Our pitching will be more of a priority as I believe pitching is the most important part of a winning team.”
And Smith has some good ones to work with, too.
“We have a couple of veteran pitchers on the staff in seniors Allison Paulsen and Rashelle Cole,” he said. “I look for our two sophomores Anna Bartels and Sophia Raubs to perform well, too. We worked this off-season to be pitchers, not throwers. Each girl added secondary pitches for the first time and we worked on what to throw in different pitch counts.”
Cole returns after as 2021 season that saw her throw a team-high 101.2 innings posting as career-best 4.96 earned run average while striking out 45 batters overall. Bartels (77 innings, 42 strikeouts and 7.00 ERA) and Paulsen (23.1 innings, 10 strikeouts and 7.20 ERA) were also key contributors in the circle.
While the team improved in just about every facet of the game last summer, offense and the team’s ability to score runs was a big one as Paulsen paced the team hitting .315 while Harrington (.274) and Bartels (.241) also helped with the team’s gradual offensive resurgence.
“Alli and Gracie should be a couple of our better hitters,” Smith said. “I look for Anna and Sophia to step up as well. Scoring a lot of runs could be difficult, but I do look to score more runs than we did last year. Our speed will put pressure on defenses, too.”
Defense is a key component in Smith’s plans this summer, and his solid base up the middle will help in that cause.
“I do like our defense, but we still need a lot of work,” Smith said. “We are strong up the middle as all good teams should be. Franzen in center, Paulsen at shortstop and Harrington catching.”
Raubs, who missed last season, is back with the program and will only add to the team’s depth as will newcomers Jaden Gatts and Alivia Smith.
While Smith continues his reclamation project in Wyoming, he’s not looking at winning a conference championship quite yet, and is trying to get more and more familiar with the TRC.
He’s learning quickly.
“This being my first year, I truly don’t know who are some of the better teams in the Tri-Rivers,” he said. “When I coached in the Eastern Iowa Hawkeye Conference in the late 90s to 2008, I felt it was the best conference in the state. From what I have seen with the Tri-Rivers Conference, this one could be better. North Linn and Lisbon represented our conference very well in 2021 with a state championship and runner-up, respectively.
“As stated in our goals, we are looking for our season to be a training ground getting ready for the post-season.”
Smith has built programs from the ground up before knowing right where to start for success, and he’s excited about the opportunity of doing it again this summer, especially considering this one is his alma-mater.