WYOMING
It wasn’t too long ago when the Midland softball program was one of the most feared on this side of the state.
The Eagles had it all. Pitching, hitting, defense and speed and could manufacture runs in numerous ways.
After watching the 2020 Midland team work their way through a challenging 3-14 COVID shortened campaign that also included a 2-11 mark in the Tri-Rivers Conference East division, the young Eagles showed glimpses of what the program used to be like.
And could be once again.
“If our offense gets humming, it’s not out of the realm to see us as high as second in our division,” said second-year Midland softball coach Zach Hebl. “However, with how young we are, we would definitely need a lot of things to come together very early on.”
Offense was a struggle for the most part in 2020, as the team scored just 64 runs in those 17 games while hitting .216.
To make matters even tougher, the only Eagles to hit above .300 last year all graduated the program (Taylor Bahnsen, Brennah Ricketts and Kaeti Taylor-Mere), but Hebl has confidence in his young stars’ ability to take their game to the next level this summer.
“We are going to have a lot of unknowns offensively, especially losing three seniors who all hit over .300 last season,” he said. “The key for us is to have the right mindset at the plate and not try and do too much, or too little.
“Alli Paulsen and Gracie Franzen are two girls who I hope will do good things at the plate this year. I don’t believe we will be hitting for a lot of power this year, but I do hope we don’t start the year with 20-something singles in a row before our first extra-base hit like we did last year. Coach D.J. Smith has done a great job this spring emphasizing the importance of bunting in softball, and convincing the girls that ‘bunt’ is not a four-letter bad word.”
Hebl returns an extremely young squad to the field in 2021, led by letter winners in Paulsen and Rashelle Cole, the team’s lone juniors, Franzen and Sophia Coates, the lone sophomores, and freshmen Gracie Harrington and Sophia Raubs.
Freshmen Mariah Hacke, Anna Bartels and Kyla Cole as well as sophomore Isabelle Ricketts were role players last season and could see those roles increased in 2021 while the rest of the roster includes eighth graders Alyssa Eckhardt, Taelynn Gravel, Kaylee Atkinson, Olivia Coates, Olivia Paulsen and Alivia Streets.
Rashelle Cole returns as the team’s top pitcher from 2020, having logged 59.1 innings in the circle lowering her earned run average to 4.60.
“Considering the improvement Rashelle has made between her freshman and sophomore years, cutting her ERA more than in half, and with how hard she’s worked with Coach Smith since last season ended, I expect her to make another significant jump this year,” Hebl said. “She has also gained close to 10-miles-per-hour on her fastball and has added multiple quality secondary pitches to her arsenal.
“Anna Bartels and Alli have also made significant improvement since last season with their velocity, control and secondary pitches and both will see significant time within the circle this year. With what I have seen out of all of those girls so far this year, I can honestly say I do not believe we will have any games that we lose via the 10-run rule.”
That improved pitching will also need a strong defense, and without a senior on the roster, Hebl is hoping for some leadership from his underclassmen.
“Alli (shortstop) and Rashelle (pitcher/first base) will definitely be the leaders of the infield,” he said. “With no seniors this year I am hopeful that Alli and Rashelle will develop into vocal leaders for the next two seasons. Gracie Franzen will be in the outfield moving from left field to center and Gracie Harrington will be the primary catcher for us this season.
“While there are some spots to fill, I have been pleasantly surprised to see the younger girls step into those spots without a lot of growing pains. Overall, I think we will be solid defensively and have the potential to be very good by the end of the season.”
When it comes to the Tri-Rivers Conference race, very little has changed over the years.
“Lisbon will still be the team to beat,” said Hebl, as the Lions won the conference championship last summer with an 11-2 mark.
“Bellevue-Marquette has a strong pitcher who will do a good job of carrying them this season. I believe most likely we fall in behind them and will compete for third with Calamus-Wheatland. But you never know, like I said we could get as high as second in our division.”