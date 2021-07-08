CENTRAL CITY
Having accomplished things this season that Midland softball fans haven’t witnessed in years, the Eagle girls sorely wanted to make up for a tough game-one outing in Central City Wednesday, June 30, with yet another strong softball statement.
They just about did it, too.
“After being no-hit in the first game of the doubleheader, the girls came back and showed exactly what they’re made of with a great performance against a very good Central City team in the second game,” said Midland softball coach Zach Hebl, as after his team was throttled 10-0 in the opener, just about pulled off a stunner in the nightcap dropping a walk-off 3-2 finale to the Wildcats.
“It’s not like the girls and our fans didn’t already know it, but I think we’re starting to show a lot of other teams in the conference that we can indeed play this game, and play it at a high level. I doubt there were too many people who thought we could do what we did in that second game after the way the first one went, but our girls were able to not only overcome that, but came back and had the confidence that they could win the second game, and just about got it done.”
Central City broke a 2-2 plating the game-winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh.
“That’s a heartbreaking way to lose, but I was so proud of the girls for the way they responded. They had Central City, and their fans, extremely frustrated. I’m sure everyone thought the second game was going to play out just like the first, and last year or the year before maybe it would have, but not now. Not with this team, and not with these girls.”
Midland (7-29, 4-20) turned the tables on the Wildcats immediately in the nightcap plating two first inning runs as Gracie Harrington led off the game with a single, breaking the long hitless string for the Eagles, and came around to score with Allison Paulsen, who also singled.
“That was huge to be able to get those two runs right away in the top of the first like that,” Hebl said. “Isabelle (Ricketts) had a big hit that scored Gracie and Allison, and we could tell right away that this game had a different feel to it.”
The Wildcats answered with two of their own in the bottom half and the game stayed tied until the late Central City heroics.
“Even with this game being a loss, I felt it was the most complete game we’ve played this season,” Hebl said. “We got some hits against a very good Central City pitcher (Sara Reid) and played great defensively, too. Anna Bartels kept us in the game with some really good pitching, too. She worked her way out of trouble numerous times, and I think that really had Central City fans frustrated feeling like they should have busted this game open much earlier.”
Paulsen powered the three-hit Eagle offense ripping two singles while Bartels tossed the complete game scattering 10 Wildcat hits while striking out one.
The opener saw Reid toss a six-inning perfect game holding Midland without a hit or a walk while the Widcats did not make a single error in the field as Central City cruised to a 10-0 victory.
“That’s the first perfect game I’ve ever seen,” Hebl said. “I hope I don’t have to see any more against us either. Reid was really good. I think we only had four balls we were able to put into play in the entire game.”
The tests didn’t get any easier for the Eagles Thursday, July 1, hosting class 1A fourth-ranked Lisbon.
“Honestly, I didn’t think we played that bad,” said Hebl, as his team was handed a pair of 12-0 losses in the doubleheader, the first game going five innings and the second game four.
“We’re a young team playing against one of the best in the state and I thought for a while we were able to hold our own, but in the long run it’s usually talent that wins out. Our turn is coming soon though.”
Midland bats were limited to two hits (Gracie Franzen and Bartels) in the opener as the Lions ended the game early plating five in the top of the fifth.
Franzen tallied the lone hit in the nightcap as four-run Lisbon frames in the first and third, and two-run frames in the second and fourth closed out the twin bill.
The week opened for the Eagles with a long trip to East Buchanan, where Midland was handed an 8-2 setback in the first game of the doubleheader with the Buccaneers.
“If not for our seven errors, we’re right there in this game,” Hebl said. “We’re just not good enough yet offensively to be able to overcome that many mistakes.”
Trailing 2-0 in the fifth inning, Ricketts walked and scored thanks to an RBI double off the bat of Rashelle Cole trimming the deficit to a single run.
It would be as close as the Eagles would get as the hosts answered with four runs in the bottom half to pull away.
Paulsen and Cole tallied the lone Midland hits in the game while Cole tossed a five-hitter from the pitcher’s circle and struck out three East Buchanan batters.
The nightcap saw the Eagles hang right with the hosts before five unanswered runs to end the game proved to be too much for the visitors to overcome in a 9-3 loss.
Franzen and Ricketts crossed the plate in the top of the first and Midland held the lead until the third when East Buchanan scored three times to take a 4-2 advantage they would not lose.
The long road show continued at Clayton Ridge Tuesday, June 29, where the Eagles suffered 13-3 and 8-3 losses in the twin bill with the host Eagles.
“This was the first doubleheader all year where I felt we came in flat,” Hebl said. “I’m not sure if it was the hour and a half bus ride or what, but we lacked the energy we normally have. What made things even tougher was our eight errors in the first game.”
Olivia Paulsen tallied Midland’s lone hit with a second inning single as Clayton Ridge ended the opener with a run in the bottom of the sixth.
Midland bounced back in the finale scoring two quick first inning runs as Bartels and Franzen both crossed the plate, but the host Eagles answered scoring eight of the next nine to pull away adding two in the first, third, fifth and sixth frames.
Midland bats came to life ripping eight hits, led by two each from Allison Paulsen and Alyssa Streets.