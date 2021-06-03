CENTRAL CITY
Playing their final game at the annual Central City Invitational Saturday, May 29, the Midland softball team put it all together claiming a five-inning triumph that saw the Eagles score an impressive 11 runs while getting solid contributions from every facet of the game.
“This was the first game of the tournament where we did not take the early lead, but thankfully this was the one we were able to win,” said Midland softball coach Zach Hebl, as his team used huge frames in the third and fifth to blow away New London in the fifth-place contest winning 11-3.
“We changed up things with some of our defensive assignments and I think we may have figured some things out. We were having some trouble with errors that cost us quite a few runs, but the girls seemed a lot more comfortable in that third game against New London. It was great seeing everyone get into the mix too, offensively, defensively and pitching from Rashelle Cole.”
Trailing 1-0 after the Tigers scored in the bottom of the second, Midland (1-3) answered immediately in the top of the third as Mariah Hacke, Anna Bartels, Sophia Coates, Gracie Harrington and Gracie Franzen all crossed the plate.
“The girls were aggressive out of the batter’s box and were always looking to take an extra base,” Hebl said. “They were aggressive on the base paths too. The good news is we also got an extra base hit when Anna doubled in that third inning. It didn’t take two weeks for us to get our first extra-base hit like it did last year. With the way the girls are swinging the bats, I think we’re going to get a lot more of them, too.”
The Eagles added five insurance runs in the top of the fifth when Allison Paulsen, Isabelle Ricketts, Taelynn Gravel, Bartels and Coates all scored breaking the game wide-open.
“We were up 11-1 and I was hoping we would have been able to close this one out that way just so we can say we had a 10-run win,” said Hebl, as New London scored twice in the bottom half before the game was called due to time.
“I think we’ll get more chances at that this summer with the way we’ve improved so much already to start this season. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish.”
Every Midland batter had at least one hit in the game as the team rapped 11 overall led Harrington and Hacke with two each.
Cole was outstanding in the pitcher’s circle fanning four while allowing just six hits and no earned runs.
The tournament opened with a tough 11-1 loss against the host Wildcats, as Midland jumped to a 1-0 lead when Harrington reached base on a dropped third strike and came around to score thanks to a sacrifice bunt from Ricketts.
Central City answered scoring five times in the bottom of the first and after leading 9-1, ended the contest with two in the bottom of the fifth.
Franzen tallied the lone Eagle hit in the game.
The second of the three-game tournament saw a tough 10-4 loss against Clayton Ridge.
Midland again scored early plating three in the top of the first as Harrington, Paulsen and Ricketts all crossed the plate.
Midland held it too until the bottom of the second when the Eagles scored six times before adding four more in the third.
“After we scored those three runs in the first to get off to a great start, we had a calamity of errors,” Hebl said. “They scored seven unearned runs in the game, and it was a six-run difference. We clean up our defense, and we’re going to be in a lot of games this season.”
Harrington was a perfect 2-for-2 powering a six-hit Midland offense.
The Eagles opened their 2021 slate Monday, May 24, with a narrow 5-3 setback hosting Grundy Center.
“Rashelle pitched a really nice game, one worthy of a win but our offense just didn’t quite come through,” said Hebl, as his offense was limited to four hits in the contest.
“Gracie Harrington going 3-for-3 was huge, but she needed some more help.”
Trailing 1-0 in the fourth, Harrington singled and came around to score thanks to a Spartan error getting the hosts on the board.
Trailing 3-1 in the fifth, Gravel was hit by a pitch and after Hacke pinch-ran for her, scored on a sacrifice fly by Paulsen.
Midland scored their final run in the sixth when Harrington once again singled to lead off the inning and crossed the plate thanks to a sacrifice bunt by Coates.
Cole tossed a complete game 11-hitter allowing two earned runs.
“This game pretty much came down to defense,” Hebl said. “We’re a young team and we still have some things to figure out, but we’re getting there. We’ll figure it out.”