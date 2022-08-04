WYOMING
D.J. Smith already knew what kind of talent he had even before he took over the head coaching duties with the Midland softball program this past summer.
Smith had been an assistant with the Eagles last year and was excited about the opportunity of leading a group of girls with so much potential.
And while a lot of that potential was realized in 2022, Smith fully admits there’s a long ways to go. But he thrilled about what the journey could possess for this Eagle program going forward.
“No doubt about it, we’re a better team this year than we were a year ago as these mostly young girls got another season of experience under their belts,” said Smith, who guided Midland to a 9-27 overall record this past summer which included a 3-19 mark against Tri-Rivers Conference competition, placing the team fourth in the East division.
“I know the record may not show it, but this group of girls were so much more completive this summer than they were in 2021, and I heard it from just about every opposing coach that we played. They mentioned that Midland wasn’t a three or four inning guaranteed win anymore. They had to work to win, and that our play in the field and at the plate had really improved, as well as our pitching. It was great hearing that too, just kind of reinforced what I already knew, but was still nice to get feedback that what we’re doing is working.”
Midland came into the 2022 campaign with several main goals, and achieved just about all of them.
“One of our main goals was to cut down on our errors defensively, and we had 110 less errors this year than we did last year,” Smith said. “That right there was able to keep us more competitive in games and gave us chances to win.
“We also had another goal of finishing with a better team batting average and we were able to get that done, too. I’m very proud of how hard these girls worked before the season to get ready for this summer. They all showed they wanted to improve and they wanted to be more competitive and win games. We’re not there yet. We still have a ways to go, but we’re gaining ground. And it’s progress like that which has me so excited for the future.”
That future however is going to have to be with star senior shortstop Allison Paulsen, the lone senior in the program, who graduates having produced a career-best campaign that saw her earn All-Conference, All-District and most recently, All-State softball honors.
“I’ve only been around to watch Allison play the last two years, but in that time she’s worked her way into one of the best shortstops I’ve ever seen,” Smith said. “She worked so hard on her game and it showed with the season she was able to have, not only in the field with her outstanding defense, but at the plate too. The kid did it all for us and we’re really going to miss her in the dugout.
“Allison may not have been a vocal leader, but she led by example, and what an example she was for everyone.”
Paulsen was absolutely sensational posting team-best numbers in batting average (.389), runs scored (31), hits (49), runs batted in (35), on-base percentage (.439) and slugging percentage (.579). Her 24 doubles this past season also led the entire state of Iowa regardless of class.
“Those are going to be numbers that are going to be tough to replace,” Smith said. “But we’ve got everyone back next summer other than Allison and they’re going to do their best to try and increase their production and keep this thing headed in the right direction.”
Midland will be one of the most experienced teams in the Tri-Rivers Conference next summer as Gracie Harrington, Anna Bartels, Sophia Raubs, Isabelle Ricketts, Taelynn Gravel, Alivia Streets, Gracie Franzen, Mariah Hacke, Sophia Coates and Olivia Coates all return with vast knowledge of the game. Youngsters Kyla Cole, Emmie Huston, Emmaleigh Soper, McKenna Doll, Olivia Paulsen, Alivia Smith, Kaylee Atkinson and Gabriella Franzen will also be battling for more playing time in 2023.
“Our numbers were so good this summer we had girls having to fight to keep their spots at the varsity level,” Smith said. “That’s something that is going to make this program so much better so much faster. Having competition at practice is a good thing and we had some of that this year, and could have even more of it next year. We’ve got a lot of talent already at the varsity level and even more coming up.”
Harrington leads that impressive list of returners hitting .326 last season with 14 doubles and 20 RBIs while handling most of the catching duties.
As a team the Eagles drilled softballs at a .239 clip, hitting a whopping 37-points higher than the year before (.202).
“And that should only get better next year, too,” Smith said. “The kids coming back are going to keep working on their approaches at the plate and I expect to see more dramatic improvement on offense and our ability to score more runs.”
Smith also returns two of his three pitchers in Anna Bartels and Sophia Raubs who combined to throw 162 of the team’s 206.2 total innings.
“Anna is still new to this pitching thing, but she really came a long way this summer,” said Smith, as Bartels topped the team with 100.2 innings in the circle striking out 61 batters with a 6.68 earned run average.
“She still has a long way to go, but the potential is there. We’re going to work on a change-up for her next season which should really help as well as try and increase that velocity.”
Raubs was the team’s No. 2 pitcher posting a team-best 5.56 ERA in 61.2 innings fanning 29 batters.
“Sophia already has some pretty good velocity, we just need to work on a change-up for her too. I really like the girls we have throwing and with some work in the off-season, we could really come back next summer and surprise some people.”
Paulsen also helped out the pitching staff logging 44.1 innings in the circle striking out 30 opposing batters.
“I’ve met with all the returners, and they’re excited about the opportunity for next year,” Smith said. “They got a little taste of success this summer. We didn’t win as many games as we would have liked, but I think that’s going to be a motivating factor for them in the off-season. Put in the work and the wins will come.”