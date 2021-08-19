WYOMING
Don’t just look at the final record with regards to how the Midland softball team fared this past summer.
Yes, the 7-30 overall mark and 4-20 Tri-Rivers Conference record aren’t overly impressive numbers if that’s merely what you’re looking at, but for an Eagle program who has been gradually trying to rebuild over the past several years, it’s another huge step in the right direction.
“This team has done things this year that haven’t been done in a long time, and that’s another sign that we’re headed in the right direction,” said Midland softball coach Zach Hebl, as the seven wins in 2021 were the most the program has had in 11 years.
“We won four straight games this summer for the first time since 2005 and won more games this season than anyone Midland team has since 2010, those are pretty impressive numbers to me and are ones that are only going to be broken again and again over the next few years. We have girls on this team who are committed to softball and are going to work to make this program even better. We’ve already made huge strides going from a program that used to get beat in four or five innings to one that has shown they can consistently compete against just about anyone. Having everyone back is going to make a huge difference too.”
Midland had one of the youngest rosters in the conference, and on this side of the state playing without the benefit of a senior while two juniors (Allison Paulsen and Rashelle Cole) and three sophomores (Gracie Franzen, Isabelle Ricketts and Sophia Coates) made up the bulk of the upperclassmen on the 2021 roster.
Freshmen Gracie Harrington, Anna Bartels, Kyla Cole and Mariah Hacke also played major roles this past summer while eighth graders Alivia Streets, Taelynn Gravel, Olivia Paulsen and Olivia Coates also saw plenty of action on the field. Eighth graders Kaylee Atkinson and Alyssa Eckhardt were role players seeing limited duty.
“We go from being one of the youngest teams in the conference to being one of the most experienced in the span of a year,” Hebl said. “Though we’ll still be pretty young. If we can get some more consistent play on the defensive side of the field and maybe score a few more runs, I think we’ll surprise a lot of people next summer.
“I know we surprised a lot of teams with what we were able to do this past season. And I think it’s only going to get better.”
Paulsen was the leader on the offensive and defensive ends drilling softballs at a .322 clip with 23 runs batted in, 24 runs scored, six doubles and five triples at the plate (all team-best numbers) while also playing some solid shortstop in the field.
Harrington also had a big year not only anchoring the Midland pitching staff with her work behind the plate as the team’s catcher, but added some more pop to the offense with her bat hitting .274.
Bartels was another multi-threat athlete for the Eagles, not only hitting a solid .244 at the plate, but was the team’s No. 2 pitcher throwing 76.2 innings fanning 42 batters with a 7.03 earned run average. When she wasn’t pitching Bartels was giving the Midland team another strong outfield glove in left.
Rashelle Cole improved yet again this summer in the pitcher’s circle posting a career-best 4.71 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 99.2 innings of work.
“We definitely have some pieces to work with,” Hebl said. “It’s going to be fun to see how much the girls improve next season. Not only do we have everyone back, but we have some girls coming into the program who might be able to help out too.
“There’s no doubt we’re getting better, but the best days are still ahead for these girls and this program.”