WYOMING
Don’t just look at the won-loss record when it comes to the overall success of the 2021 Midland softball team.
Tri-Rivers Conference coaches sure didn’t.
They were able to look behind the numbers and found a young and talented group of Eagles who navigated their way through a 4-20 league campaign, and Tri-Rivers coaches rewarded the Midland girls with four being named to All-TRC East division teams recently.
Junior Allison Paulsen was a first-team utility selection while classmate Rashelle Cole was the same on the second-team. Freshman Anna Bartels was also a second-team pick in the outfield while sophomore Gracie Franzen was named an honorable mention selection.
Paulsen led an extremely young Midland team hitting .322 overall with 23 runs batted in at the plate while also helping out in the pitcher’s circle throwing 23 innings.
Cole was ace of the Eagle staff logging 99.2 innings in the circle coming through with a 4.71 earned run average while striking out 45 batters, all team-best numbers.
Bartels, yet another versatile star in the making, not only gave the Midland team outstanding play in the outfield hitting .250 against conference pitching, but she also was a major contributor in the pitcher’s circle throwing 76.2 innings with 42 strikeouts.
Franzen also added depth to the Eagle outfield playing outstanding softball defensively in center while scoring 21 runs offensively.
Joining Paulsen on the Tri-Rivers Conference All-East division first-team were: pitchers- Ryleigh Allgood, so. (Lisbon) and Grace Tath, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette); catcher- Elise Kilburg, so. (Bellevue-Marquette); first base- Megan Kremer, fr. (Bellevue-Marquette); infielders- Peyton Robinson, so. (Lisbon), Stacia Hall, sr. (Lisbon) and Mia Petersen, jr. (Lisbon); outfielders- Kaylee Koos, jr. (Bellevue-Marquette), Emily Boeckmann, fr. (Calamus-Wheatland) and Kali Nelson, so. (Lisbon); utility- Paulsen.
Joining Cole and Bartels on the All-East division second-team were: pitchers- Delaney Engler, 8th, (Calamus-Wheatland) and Addy Petersen, fr. (Lisbon); catcher- Zoe Espiridon, sr. (Easton Valley); first base- Alison Boeckmann, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland); infielders- Emma Callaghan, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette), Addy Widel, jr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Jaysie Wood, jr. (Easton Valley), Dana Carlson, jr. (Easton Valley) and Ella Clark, so. (Lisbon); outfielders- Bartels, Alyssa McElmeel, sr. (Caklamus-Wheatland) and Paige Roos, sr. (Lisbon); utility- Cole, Kylee Ready, jr. (Easton Valley), Holly Kremer, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette), Isabel Schockey, so. (Calamus-Wheatland) and Taylor Techau, sr. (Lisbon).
Earning honorable mention status with Franzen were: Hannah Pena, fr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Sydney McNeil, sr. (Easton Valley) and Delaney Banowetz, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette).
Lisbon swept the East division’s post-season awards with Ryleigh Allgood being named Most Valuable Player while Bob Bunting earned the Coach of the Year nod leading the Lions to another league title.