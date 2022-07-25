It’s something Midland baseball fans have known for quite some time, and Springville faithful are starting to figure out pretty quick.

Midland’s Zain Sauer and Springville’s Cade Sheda are pretty gifted players, and the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association appreciated the 2022 summer the Eagle and Oriole juniors were able to produce naming Sauer to the class 1A Northeast All-District second-team recently while Sheda was an honorable mention selection as the Tri-Rivers Conference was well represented on all three elite teams.

