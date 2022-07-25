It’s something Midland baseball fans have known for quite some time, and Springville faithful are starting to figure out pretty quick.
Midland’s Zain Sauer and Springville’s Cade Sheda are pretty gifted players, and the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association appreciated the 2022 summer the Eagle and Oriole juniors were able to produce naming Sauer to the class 1A Northeast All-District second-team recently while Sheda was an honorable mention selection as the Tri-Rivers Conference was well represented on all three elite teams.
Sauer, a second-team pick at shortstop, turned in another phenomenal season hitting baseballs at a .468 clip overall, but against Tri-Rivers Conference competition, he raised that average to .500 while also leading the Eagles in runs scored (19), hits (29), doubles (9), triples (1) and RBIs (21). Sauer also showed precision patience at the plate striking out a mere three times this summer while also boasting .560 on-base and .645 slugging percentages.
Sheda, playing a little more under the radar on a young up-and-coming Oriole team this past summer, hit .293 overall while leading Springville in pretty much every statistic imaginable for a program that played without a senior on the roster.
Joining Sauer on the class 1A Northeast All-District second-team were: pitchers- Jordan Buchheit, sr. (South Winneshiek), Gavin Soukup, sr. (Alburnett), Mack Ortner, jr. (Don Bosco) and T.J. Cook, fr. (Maquoketa Valley); catchers- Andrew Pridgen, so. (Riceville) and Kyle VanderHeiden, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland); first base- Blaine McGraw, fr. (Alburnett); second base- Jarin Peyton, jr. (North Linn); shortstop- Sauer; third base- Alex Bock, jr. (Lisbon); outfielders- Cole Frost, so. (Don Bosco), Zachary Templeton, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette), Michael Schaul, sr. (Maquoketa Valley) and Cole Griffin, fr. (North Linn); utility- Ryan Naughton, sr. (Don Bosco), Carson Busta, jr. (Turkey Valley), Jonah Reinke, sr. (Lansing Kee), Mitchell Marr, sr. (Riceville) and Jacob Andersen, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland).
Earning All-District honorable mention status with Sheda was: Jayden Hanson, so. (Central City).
Named as first-team Northeast All-District selections were: pitchers- Dalton Dibert, sr. (Lansing Kee), Cael Funk, jr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Keagen Streeter, jr. (South Winneshiek) and Gunner Vanourney, sr. (North Linn); catchers- Kaiden Knaack, so. (Don Bosco) and Buddy Hill, sr. (Lansing Kee); first base- Cole VanderHeiden, jr. (Calamus-Wheatland); second base- Jared Hoodjer, sr. (Janesville); shortstop- Mason Bechen, fr. (North Linn); third base- Landon Frost, so. (Don Bosco); outfielders- Tyson Cota, sr. (Lansing Kee), Austin Hilmer, sr. (North Linn), Pryce Rochford, fr. (Edgewood-Colesburg) and Jake Schoer, so. (Wapsie Valley); utility- Damon Weber, sr. (Lansing Kee), Hunter Clark, jr. (Lisbon), Cael Bridgewater, jr. (North Linn), Nick Holien, sr. (South Winneshiek) and Caleb Ham, jr. (Hudson).