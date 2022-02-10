There will be a lot of familiarity for the Midland and Springville boys’ basketball teams as they enter into the class 1A playoffs soon, as the Eagles and Orioles were both placed in district 8 with five other Tri-Rivers Conference programs.
Springville, coming off another outstanding campaign this winter, were rewarded as the No. 2 seed in the district, one that includes top-seed and eighth-ranked Easton Valley, with a possible date in the district final looming between the two programs.
Midland (4-16 record) opens their playoff journey with a quarter-final contest at Lisbon (15-5) Monday, Feb. 14, with tip set for 8 p.m. while the Orioles (15-4) play the first game of the night in Lisbon, tangling with North Cedar (3-17) at 6:30 p.m. in their quarter-final.
The winners of each of those game advance to the semi-final round at Easton Valley Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6:30 p.m. with the district 8 championship game set for Maquoketa Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 7 p.m.
Easton Valley (17-2) gets a first-round bye and awaits the winner of the Clinton Prince of Peace (4-15) at Calamus-Wheatland (4-16) contest with Bellevue (8-11) in the quarter-final round. Bellevue-Marquette (12-9) faces off in another quarter-final contest in the upper half of the bracket with the winners advancing to the semi-final held at Easton Valley at 8 p.m. Feb. 17.
The district 8 champion will face the winner from district 7, which includes top-seeded and sixth-ranked Gladbrook-Reinbeck (19-1), in a substate final with a date and time still yet to be announced.