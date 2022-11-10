For the Midland football team, it was business as usual competing for yet another playoff spot in 2022.
For Springville, the campaign was all about gaining as much experience as possible during a rebuilding year.
Midland had an impressive 10 players named to All-District teams led by first-team nods for seniors Zain Sauer, Caden Ballou, Brayden Grau and Shayden Hansen.
Teammates Seth Bixler, Keegan Rushford, Ty Jensen and Jared Crock were all second-team picks while Jordan Buford and Warren Etten earned honorable mention status.
Springville had one first-team selection in freshman kicker Christian Anguiano while seniors Caden Weber and Tristan Malanaphy earned second-team honors with Bayne Anderson with Braden Jordan claiming honorable mention status.
Sauer was the Eagles’ lone All-District first-team choice on the offensive side of the football earning his spot at wide receiver after a 2022 campaign that saw him haul in 24 passes for 487 yards while his seven receiving touchdowns were third-best in the entire district.
Ballou, a first-team pick at linebacker, had a huge campaign on both sides of the football for Midland, but on the defensive side made a team-best 58 tackles with 11 going for losses and seven coming as quarterback sacks.
Grau, a free safety pick, had 24 tackles and one interception he returned 49 yards for a touchdown.
Hansen, another pick at linebacker, was third in the team with 36 tackles.
Bixler was another important cog in the Eagle offense adding 10 receptions for 169 yards in the passing game.
Crock was also defensive stalwart coming through with 28 tackles and a team-high 10 quarterback sacks that was third-best in the entire district.
Jensen and Rushford were key cogs on both offensive and defensive lines of scrimmage as Midland finished with 2,111 yards of total offense scoring 37 touchdowns.
Buford and Etten also helped the Eagles to a 4-3 overall record and 2-3 mark in district play by providing depth on both sides of the football.
Anguiano was the district’s top kicker coming through with more touchbacks (14) than anyone else in the district while he was the lone kicker to record a field goal as well, connecting from 35 yards out.
Weber, who was a solid offensive contributor for the Orioles, made his name with his defense leading the team with 51 tackles, seven for losses and two quarterback sacks.
Malanaphy, like Weber, contributed on both sides of the football blocking for an offensive line that helped churn out 1,017 rushing yards averaging 4.3 yards per carry scoring eight touchdowns.
Anderson was Springville’s center on that offensive line while Jordan made 20 tackles defensively to go with 12 rushes for 89 yards and a touchdown offensively.
Joining Sauer, Ballou, Grau, Hansen and Anguiano on the class 8-player All-District first-team were: quarterback- Cael Funk, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), running backs- Aiden Klostermann, jr. (Central City) and Charlie Simpson, sr. (Easton Valley); wide receivers- Sauer, Ayden Huling, sr. (Easton Valley) and Dawson Bergan, sr. (Edgewood-Colesburg); offensive linemen- David Munyakazi, sr. (Central City), Daiton Price, jr. (Central City) and Karsen Strong, so. (Lansing Kee); kicker- Anguiano; linebackers- Ballou, Hansen, Luke Burds, sr. (Central City), Ashten Huling, sr. (Easton Valley) and Kael Johnson, jr. (Easton Valley); defensive backs- Grau; defensive ends- Mekhi Benton, jr. (Central City), Arwin Betzer, sr. (Central City) and Tom Troendle, sr. (Lansing Kee).
Earning second-team All-District awards with Bixler, Rushford, Jensen, Crock, Weber and Malanaphy were: Braxton Davis, so. (Central City), Matt Klostermann, so. (Central City), Lucas Grief, sr. (Central City), Chris Grief, jr. (Central City), Nolan Gates, so. (Central City), Callan Messerich, fr. (Easton Valley), Kaiden Ross, sr. (Easton Valley), Isaac Feller, fr. (Easton Valley), Pryce Rochford, so. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Caden Cole, jr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Dalton Mudderman, so. (Lansing Kee) and Jacob Rolfs, sr. (Lansing Kee).
Earning honorable mention status with Buford, Etten, Anderson and Jordan were: Colton Nowadzky, sr. (Central City), Jayden Hansen, jr. (Central City), Hudson Underwood, jr. (Easton Valley), Grady Mather, jr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Carter Oberbroeckling, jr. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Carter Goetzinger, sr. (Lansing Kee) and Jackson Schulte, jr. (Lansing Kee).
Easton Valley senior quarterback Hayden Felky was named District Offensive Most Valuable Player after a season that saw him post district-best numbers in overall touchdowns (34) and passing touchdowns (21).
Felky swept the post-season awards also claiming Defensive Most Valuable Player honors leading the district in quarterback sacks with 15 while also ranking in the top-5 in total tackles, tackles for a loss and interception return yards.
Easton Valley’s Tony Johnson, who guided the River Hawks to the district championship with a perfect 5-0 record, was named Coach of the Year.