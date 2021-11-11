Opening the 2021 campaign with four straight losses, things looked bleak for the Springville football team when it came to playoff aspirations.
But thanks to the leadership off the field and the performance of seven key players on it, the Orioles reeled off four straight triumphs and not only earned one of the last post-season berths in the 8-player class, but also rose up the district 5 standings finishing with a 4-3 mark, good enough for fourth in the district.
Coaches took notice of Springville sensational finish too, and named seniors Luke Menster and Dylan DeMean as first-team picks on offense while seniors Drew Feltes and Cory Weber, as well as junior Caden Weber were second-team selections.
Senior Jackson Robinson Valley and sophomore Bryce Ripple earned honorable mention status for the Orioles.
Midland was also well represented when it came to All-District awards, having six players named led by second-team honors for juniors Zain Sauer, Brayden Grau and Caden Ballou as well as sophomore Ty Jensen. Senior Jamisen Dodge and junior Shayden Hansen were honorable mention picks by the district coaches.
Menster had another monster campaign closing a memorable high school football career leading the entire district with his 1,912 all-purpose yards while also finishing second in receiving yards (846) and third in total touchdowns (30) and receiving touchdowns (16).
Menster was the main offensive target of every defense every single night in 2021, and still managed 52 receptions averaging 16.3 yards per catch while also rushing for 419 yards and seven more scores, averaging 4.5 yards per carry on the ground. The star senior even got into the passing game as well, competing 7-of-14 for 214 yards with six of those seven completions going for touchdowns.
DeMean, in his first season as the Springville quarterback adjusted quickly to his new role completing 66-of-137 passes for 973 yards and 17 touchdowns. The 17 passing TDs was third-best in the district and his 27 overall touchdowns and passing yardage totals was fourth-best.
DeMean led the Orioles rushing for 521 yards and six scores averaging an impressive 6.8 yards per carry.
Feltes, not only a key player for the Springville offense with his play on the offensive line, but his 54 tackles were third on the team while Cory Weber added 58 tackles, second on the team behind only Menster (74). Caden Weber was all over the field as well coming up with 49 tackles and his 11 tackles were losses for a team-high.
Ripple added 27 tackles while Robinson Valley tallied 13 tackles on the defensive side of the football while also giving the Orioles options in the kicking game drilling four extra points this past season.
Midland just missed another playoff berth finishing with a 3-4 district record that was fifth in the standings, though the season was still full of special moments keyed by Ballou who passed for 786 yards (fifth-best in the district) completing 56-of-110 passes with nine going for touchdowns. Ballou also rushed for 347 yards and scored six more times for the Eagle offense.
Sauer paced all Midland running backs gaining 464 yards averaging an impressive 6.4 yards per carry while finding the end zone a team-best eight times.
Grau not only led the Eagle defense coming up with 54 tackles, but also rushed the football 24 times for 200 yards on offense.
Jensen was also key figure on the Midland offensive line helping the Eagle offense gain 2,471 total yards.
Hansen was fifth on the team with 29 tackles while Dodge, much like his brother (Jensen) before him, led Midland with his 20 receptions for 467 yards with seven going for touchdowns while averaging 23.4 yards per catch, one of the top marks in the district.
Earning first-team class 8-player All-District 5 honors with Menster and DeMean were: Offense- Cole VanderHeiden, QB (Calamus-Wheatland), Aiden Klostermann, RB (Central City), Evan Schroeder, RB (Central Elkader), Ethan Farrell, K (Easton Valley), Carson Fuegen, WR (Easton Valley), Charlie Simpson, RB (Easton Valley), Westin Rowcliffe, OL (Edgewood-Colesburg), Damon Weber, QB (Lansing Kee), Dalton Dibert, TE (Lansing Kee); defense- Mekhi Benton, DE (Central City), Elliot Kelly, LB (Central Elkader), Andin Farrell, LB (Easton Valley), Dillon Beck, DT (Easton Valley), Jack Wiskus, P (Edgewood-Colesburg), Ike Jones, DB (Edgewood-Colesburg), Alex Goetzinger, DT (Lansing Kee), Buddy Hill, LB (Lansing Kee), Kai Timmerman, DE (Lansing Kee).
Earning second-team All-District honors with the Midland and Springville players were: Caleb Appleby (Calamus-Wheatland), Brayden Rickels (Central City), Troy Curtis (Central City), Noah Diersen (Central Elkader), Carson Lee (Easton Valley), Ashten Huling (Easton Valley), Ayden Huling (Easton Valley), Mason Ashline (Edgewood-Colesburg), Konnor Putz (Edgewood-Colesburg), Landon Billmeyer (Edgewood-Colesburg), Tyson Cota (Lansing Kee), Landon Reams (Lansing Kee) and Jaylen Drape (Lansing Kee).
Earning honorable mention status with the Midland and Springville foursome were: Kyle VanderHeiden (Calamus-Wheatland), Jayden Hanson (Central City), Tristan Dietiker (Central City), Brandon Whittle (Central Elkader), Nick Deitchler (Central Elkader), Dawson Bergan (Edgewood-Colesburg), Cael Funk (Edgewood-Colesburg), Aidan Gruver (Easton Valley), Dylon Dyson (Easton Valley), Tom Troendle (Lansing Kee) and Carter Goetzinger (Lansing Kee).
Easton Valley quarterback Conor Gruver was named District Offensive Player of the Year while teammate Hayden Felky earned the Defensive Player of the Year award from league coaches as the pair helped the River Hawks to the District 5 championship rolling to an undefeated 7-0 record.
Lansing Kee’s Chad Winters was named District Coach of the Year after guiding the Kee Hawks to a 6-1 mark in district play, second to only Easton Valley in the standings.