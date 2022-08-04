DES MOINES
Doing all they could, both at the plate and in the field, Midland senior Allison Paulsen and Springville senior Grace Matus made sure their respective teams had the best chance to win possible each and every night.
Paulsen did it from the shortstop position helping anchor a young Eagle infield that got better and better as the season went along.
Matus did the same for the Orioles from the all-important catching position as the program ushered in a pair of new ace pitchers (Molly Stamp and Ashlynne Zaruba) with Matus helping them both through the myriad of adjustments that needed to be made competing at the varsity level.
Both Paulsen and Matus had already earned post-season honors being named All-Conference and All-District selections. The pair completed the trifecta recently however, as Matus was named a class 1A third-team All-State softball selection by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association (IGCA) while Paulsen earned 1A All-State honorable mention status.
The All-State awards are career-firsts for both area players.
Matus had a huge senior season as the heart and soul of the 2022 Oriole team hitting .361 overall with 31 runs batted in scoring 35 runs with eight doubles and four triples.
Paulsen also saved her best season for last ripping softballs at a team-best .389 clip that also included Midland-best numbers with runs scored (31), hits (49), on-base percentage (.439) and slugging percentage (.579) while her 24 doubles were the most in the entire state of Iowa, regardless of class.
Paulsen also helped the Eagle pitching staff throwing 44.1 innings striking out 30 batters.
Tri-Rivers Conference players were well represented on class 1A All-State teams as 13 of them were spread among the four teams led by four from North Linn and three from Lisbon.
Joining Matus on the 1A All-State third-team were: Kali Irlmeier, jr. (Audubon), Callie Swanson, so. (BCLUW), Olivia Bohlken, sr. (Belle Plaine), Abbie Capesius, so. (Bishop Garrigan), Emma Follmannm, so. (CAM), Emma Hart, sr. (Coon Rapids-Bayard), Kennedi McGarvey, fr. (Don Bosco), Mallory Raney, sr. (English Valleys), Ally Hanson, jr. (GTRA), Payton Brun, so. (Highland), Cameron Martin, sr. (Lamoni), Sadie Cox, fr. (Lenox), MaKenna Bowman, jr. (Kingsley-Pierson), Taylor Harpenau, sr. (MMCRU), Keirsten Klein, 8th, (Murray), Mary Walker, jr. (Newell-Fonda), Emma Boswell, 8th, (Orient-Macksburg), Mallory Juhl, fr. (St. Ansgar), Kaylee Bauer, sr. (Southeast Warren), Gracie Harvey, sr. (St. Edmond) and Jillian French, so. (Twin Cedars).
Earning 1A All-State honorable mention status with Paulsen were: Natalie Olson, jr. (Akron-Westfield), Jordan Porsch, so. (Aududon), Kaylee Grant, sr. (BCLUW), Danyelle Hikins, so. (Boyer Valley), Marissa Spieker, sr. (CAM), Jenna Meyers, jr. (Clarksville), Avery Fricke, sr. (Collins-Maxwell), Caelor Yoder, jr. (Don Bosco), Audrie Helmrichs, so. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Kennedy Axmear, so. (English Valleys), Alisa Partridge, sr. (Exira-EHK), Macy Mitchell, so. (Fremont-Mills), Kelli DeMeulanaere, jr. (Grand View Christian), McKenna Wiechman, jr. (Griswold), Myla Murphy, jr. (GTRA), Taylor Henson, fr. (Lamoni), Arlie Lorack, sr. (Lone Tree), Destiny Nathaniel, jr. (Moravia), Jayda Chew, jr. (Murray), Brenna Cook, jr. (Murray), Calleigh Klein, sr. (Murray), Lainie Bouillon, jr. (Nashua-Plainfield), Madi Elwood, sr. (Newman Catholic), Morgan Hudson, sr. (North Mahaska), Marina Cronin, so. (Remsen-St. Mary’s), Lily Fair, fr. (Riceville), Madison Mauer, jr. (Riceville), Chloe Rooney, sr. (Rockford), Kennedy Schwiesow, sr. (St. Ansgar), Gracie Peck, so. (Seymour), Courtney Hemsley, jr. (Sigourney), Abby Schreck, sr. (South O’Brien), Alexis Marmi, so. (St. Albert), Hayden Thomas, fr. (Tri-Center), Josie Weber, sr. (Turkey Valley), Serah Shafer, sr. (Wapello), Nicole Hoefer, so. (Woodbine), Sammy Bates, sr. (Woodbury Central).
Earning first-team class 1A All-State honors were: Sara Reid, sr. (Central City), Alexis Houge, sr. (Collins-Maxwell), Erica Houge, so. (Collins-Maxwell), Macy Emgarten, sr. (Exira-EHK), Mollie Rasmussen, sr. (Exira-EHK), Ryleigh Allgood, jr. (Lisbon), Peyton Robinson, jr. (Lisbon), Campbell German, so. (Martensdale-St. Mary’s), Jackie Kleve, sr. ((Martensdale-St. Mary’s), Kierra Jungers, so. (Newell-Fonda), Macy Sievers, sr. (Newell-Fonda), Jenna Lemley, sr. (North Linn), Jill Smith, sr. (North Linn), Claire Schroeder, so. (Remsen-St. Mary’s), Carly Goodwin, so. (Sigourney), Josie Hartman, sr. (Southeast Warren), Alivia Ruble, jr. (Southeast Warren), Grace Bailey, sr. (Twin Cedars), Rylee Dunkin, jr. (Twin Cedars), Ali Mockenhaupt, sr. (Twin Cedars), Emily Jones, sr. (Wayne), Sterling Berndt, sr. (Wayne) and Charlie Pryor, fr. (Woodbine).
Earning second-team 1A All-State honors were: Chloee Colt, sr. (Akron-Westfield), Bailee Weber, so. (Central City), Cailyn Hardy, jr. (Clarksville), Sierra Vance, sr. (Clarksville), Shay Burmeister, jr. (Exira-EHK), Rylee Schnepf, sr. (Gehlen Catholic), Karly Millikan, so. (Griswold), Brenna Rossell, sr. (Griswold), Sarah Burton, so. (Highland), Regan Muddermann, sr. (Lansing Kee), Blair Baltes, jr. (Lisbon), Reagan McFarland, sr. (Lynnville-Sully), Emma Weiner, sr. (Newman Catholic), Emily Opsvedt, jr. (Newman Catholic), Kiya Johnson, jr. (North Butler), Skylar Benesh, so. (North Linn), Ellie Flanagan, jr. (North Linn), Zoe Deucore, sr. (North Mahaska), Mya Bunkers, so. (Remsen-St. Mary’s), Josephine Nolte, jr. (Southeast Warren) and Kaili Henning, so. (St. Edmond).
Twin Cedars’ Zach Dunkin was named class 1A Coach of the Year.