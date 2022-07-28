Having just received All-Conference honors from Tri-Rivers Conference coaches, Midland’s Allison Paulsen and Springville’s Grace Matus continued to reel in the awards.
And why shouldn’t they?
The pair had absolutely outstanding summers on the diamonds as their performances were more than productive enough to place them on the class 1A Northeast All-District team announced recently.
Paulsen, the leader of a young, but very talented, Midland softball team, hit an Eagle-best .389 overall while also leading the team in runs scored (31), hits (49), doubles (24) and runs batted in (35) while her .439 on-base and .579 slugging percentages were also tops in Wyoming.
Paulsen also played extremely well in the field as well anchoring the infield from her shortstop position.
Matus was also a rock for the Orioles defensively as the team’s catcher and team leader. But she could also hit the softball pretty good too drilling them at a .361 clip this summer as her 31 RBIs and four triples were team-best numbers for a Springville program that continues to get better and better, reaching the class 1A regional semi-final earlier this month and just about knocking off class 1A third-ranked Lisbon before dropping a heartbreaking extra-inning thriller.
Joining Paulsen and Matus on the Northeast All-District team were: Kaylee Grant, sr. (BCLUW), Callie Swanson, so. (BCLUW), Sara Reid, sr. (Central City), Bailee Weber, so. (Central City), Audrie Heimrichs, so. (Edgewood-Colesburg), Regan Mudderman, sr. (Lansing Kee), Ryleigh Allgood, jr. (Lisbon), Blair Baltes, jr. (Lisbon), Peyton Robinson, jr. (Lisbon), Skylar Benesh, so. (North Linn), Ellie Flanagan, jr. (North Linn), Jenna Lemley, sr. (North Linn), Jill Smith, sr. (North Linn) and Josie Weber, sr. (Turney Valley).
Northeast district Coach of the Year is Lisbon’s Bob Bunting.
