Looking to pull off an upset in their class 1A regional first-round contest at Central City Monday, Oct. 18, the Midland volleyball team found the going more than challenging against the talented Wildcats.
“Central City proved to be a decent opponent during the opening round of regional play,” said Eagle volleyball coach Gennifer Schroeder, as her team saw their 2021 campaign come to a close with a tough 10-25, 13-25, 9-25 setback.
“We really never had a chance to play our volleyball. It was difficult to get anything started against Central City servers. They had a few that would go on 5-8 point runs and we just couldn’t adjust. During the third set we finally found a bit of a fire and were able to run some quick plays and have a bit of fun towards the end.”
Anna Bartels was able to deliver five kills for a Midland offense that tallied 12 of them in the match. Bailie Uppena and Allison Paulsen added three more each while Jaden Gatts chipped in with two.
Gatts and Paulsen were also the leaders on the Midland defense, coming through with two blocks each, though the entire team struggled to slow Central City senior Sara Reid, who led all hitters with 15 kills on 22 attacks.
Gracie Franzen set 12 assists for the Eagle offense while also leading the defense with eight digs. Gracie Harrington chipped in with six more for the visitors.
Midland serving was also solid in the match, delivering at a 94-percent clip with Isabelle Ricketts coming through with the team’s lone ace.
“Overall, I’m proud of how well the girls have played throughout the season,” said Schroeder, as the Eagles wrapped the fall season with a 4-31 overall record.
“And especially how well they played during the conference pool play tournament last Thursday.”