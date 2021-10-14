If the Midland volleyball team could stun the state and pull off a series of upsets in their class 1A region 7 tournament bracket, the Eagles could get a crack at top-ranked Burlington-Notre Dame in the regional championship match Wednesday, Oct. 27.
But a lot has to go right for the Midland girls to get that far, as the Eagles (3-28) open regional action in Central City Monday, Oct. 18, with a 7 p.m. first serve against the Wildcats (15-11).
Midland is in the bottom half of the region 7 bracket and if they could defeat Central City, the Eagles would face the winner of the Clinton Prince of Peace (10-18) vs. Bellevue-Marquette (0-24) match in the quarterfinal round Wednesday, Oct. 20, back in Central City at 7 p.m.
Easton Valley (15-6) hosts Maquoketa Valley (4-18) and the winner of that match plays the winner of the Calamus-Wheatland (10-21) vs. Cedar Valley Christian (9-10) match-up.
No. 1 and top-seeded Burlington-Notre Dame gets a bye and awaits the winner of the Lone Tree (6-18) vs. English Valleys (5-19) first-round contest while Wapello (23-10) plays Morningstar Academy with Winfield-Mount Union (19-10) hosting Highland (10-14) in the top half of the region 7 bracket as well.
The region 7 semi-finals will be held Monday, Oct. 25.