It’s been a rough road for the Midland volleyball team navigating through a challenging 2022 campaign, but head coach Gennifer Schroeder is hoping her team can get off to a fresh start in the post-season, and the Eagles now know who that start will be against as the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced playoff brackets recently.
Midland (1-28) opens on the road at North Cedar (20-8), the No. 2 seed in class 1A region 6, with first serve in the first-round match set for 7 p.m. in Clarence on Monday, Oct. 17.
The Eagles were placed in the bottom half of the region 6 bracket where Starmont (6-10) hosts Central Elkader (11-22), North Linn (17-7) hosts Maquoketa Valley (7-17) and Turkey Valley (11-15) hosts Edgewood-Colesburg (11-17).
If Midland could pull an upset over the Knights, a date in the quarter-final round back in Clarence awaits at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, as does the semi-final round Monday, Oct. 24, also at 7 p.m.
The region has a very local flavor as seven Tri-Rivers Conference teams are represented, including four more in the upper half of the bracket, where top-seeded and eighth-ranked Don Bosco (21-9) resides.
The Dons await the winner from the first-round West Central (7-11) vs. Lansing Kee (1-16) match while Calamus-Wheatland (15-15) hosts Bellevue-Marquette (3-16) and Clinton Prince of Peace (11-16) hosts Easton Valley (5-15) in the other quarter-final contests.
Don Bosco and Calamus-Wheatland host quarter-final matches while the Dons also host the top half of the bracket semi-final contest.
The region 6 championship match is set for Wednesday, Oct. 26, at a site to be determined with first serve at 7 p.m.