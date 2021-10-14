Wrapping up Tri-Rivers Conference East division regular season play on the road at Calamus-Wheatland Thursday, Oct. 7, Midland volleyball coach Gennifer Schroeder felt very comfortable coming into the match with the Warriors.
“We’ve seen Cal-Wheat a few times at tournaments throughout the season, and have played them before,” said Schroeder, as her team felt the same giving the hosts a battle before falling in a 10-25, 20-25, 17-25 final.
“We knew they were competitive and would be a really good match-up as we head into our final week of the regular season. We knew we would have to play our best volleyball to come out ahead, and I think we played our best in a really tough environment.”
Midland (3-28, 1-5) ripped 22 kills in the three sets led by a sensational career-high 11-kill performance from Bailie Uppena.
“I think after fine-tuning the line-up for the past few weeks, we really do have our best and most competitive team on the court heading into postseason play,” Schroeder said.
Uppena delivered her 11 kills on just 17 attacks for a whopping .588 hitting efficiency, while Jaden Gatts and Anna Bartels came through with four kills each for the visitors. Allison Paulsen chipped in with two kills for the offense while Gracie Franzen set 11 assists.
Gracie Harrington was busy on the defensive end of the floor finding her way to a team-high 11 digs while Paulsen came through with four more. Bartels was big at the defensive net swatting back three Warrior shots while Elizabeth Soper came through with two more.
Soper also delivered a team-best three service aces in the match as the team connected at an 85-percent clip overall.
“We head to Easton Valley Thursday, Oct. 14, to begin conference tournament pool play and will face Easton Valley, Prince of Peace and Bellevue-Marquette,” Schroeder said. “Pool play starts at 4 p.m. and the top-2 from each pool move on to the conference bracket play at Cal-Wheat Saturday, Oct. 16.
“I think this will be a great tournament to start postseason conference play with. We’ve played really well against those teams all season, so I’m excited to see what the girls will do with it.”