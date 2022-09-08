Midland’s Anna Bartels look to rip a kill between Springville’s Molly Stamp, left and Lily Clark during the Eagles’ 2022 home-opener against the class 1A second-ranked Orioles Thursday, Sept. 1, in Wyoming.
Midland’s Sophia Raubs hangs in the air as she gets set to deliver a kill during the Eagles’ impressive first-set run at class 1A second-ranked Springville Thursday, Sept. 1. Midland raced to a quick 9-3 lead before eventually falling in a 21-25, 10-25, 10-25 final.
Members of the 2022 Midland fr/so volleyball team are, left to right, Front row- Nevaeh Rivera, Sheralynn Cooey, Hayven Herman, Karlena Buford and Kaillen Bailey. Middle row- Haley Smith, Alivia Streets, Brianna Streets, McKenna Doll, Gabbie Franzen and Aleesha Westphal. Back row- Claire Dosland, Tylan Bentley, Sierra Ricklefs, Coach Kelly Sprague, Josie Geerts, Sophia Hunter and A.J. Soper.
Members of the 2022 Midland JV volleyball team are, left to right, Front row- Gabbie Franzen, Emmi Huston and Brianna Streets. Middle row- Jordyn Ellefson, Taelynn Gravel, Kyla Cole, Jayde Martin and A.J. Soper. Back row- Sophia Raubs, Gracee Tompkins, Lexi Zaruba, Coach Kelly Sprague, Olivia Paulsen, Sophia Hunter and Alivia Streets.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Midland’s Jaden Gatts times her jump perfectly blocking a Springville shot attempt Thursday, Sept. 1, in Wyoming, as the Eagles hosted the talented and second-ranked Orioles.
Midland’s Isabelle Ricketts pushes a shot past Springville’s Lily Clark (32) during the Eagles’ impressive first-set performance against the class 1A second-ranked Orioles Thursday, Sept. 1.
Midland’s Alexis Zaruba hangs in the air as she gets set back make a hit as the Eagles dropped their 2022 home-opener Thursday, Sept. 1, against visiting and class 1A second-ranked Springville.
Midland’s Anna Bartels, right, gets a hand on a Springville shot while teammate Gracie Franzen helps out as the Eagles hosted the class 1A second-ranked Orioles Thursday, Sept. 1.
The start to the 2022 volleyball campaign has been daunting for the Midland girls, but it hasn’t shied the Eagles away from the enormous challenges even while opening their home campaign Thursday, Sept. 1, against the top program in the Tri-Rivers Conference in class 1A second-ranked Springville.
Through the first 12 points of play against the mighty Orioles however, Midland fans were thoroughly enjoying what they were watching as Midland (1-8) raced to a shocking 9-3 lead in the match’s opening set that saw Gracie Harrington go on an impressive service run while Anna Bartels, Jaden Gatts, Isabelle Ricketts and Sophia Raubs played impressively at the offensive set.
“I felt we started off strong against Springville then we fell apart,” said Eagle assistant coach Kelly Sprague, as her team would eventually succumb to a 21-25, 10-25, 10-25 final against the Orioles.
“We had a lot of service errors and that is an area we need to improve on, like how to get around blocks and keeping the ball in.”
Midland (1-8) tallied 16 kills in the match overall led by six from Gatts while Bartels and Ricketts added three more each. Raubs chipped in with two while Harrington worked the back row well coming up with six digs. Emmi Huston added five more.
Serving was a struggle after Harrington’s hot start, as the team connected at just a 63-percent clip with Harrington delivering three aces while Gatts and Alexis Zaruba added one more each.
The Eagles kept the home cooking going Saturday, Sept. 3, hosting their annual tournament that did see Midland win their first match of the season during a day that saw a 1-4 overall record.
“Saturday started out rough, but I think the girls will learn from their mistakes,” Sprague said. “Right now, it’s just communication problems and some serving issues as well. The third game was much better. The girls were talking and fixed their mistakes.”
That third match of the day was against Lone Tree, where the Eagles rolled to an impressive 21-10, 21-15 rout as four kills from Bartels and Ricketts powered a 12-kill offense. Midland serving also improved dramatically connecting at an 85-percent clip as the team drilled 11 aces with Gracie Franzen and Ricketts coming through with three each. Harrington added two more.
The Eagles were handed losses against Monticello (11-21, 7-21), Springville (12-21, 4-21), Central Elkader (13-21, 15-21) and Calamus-Wheatland (14-21, 17-21) at the tournament.
“In the past, communication has always been an issue which is something that has to be learned at a young age,” added Midland volleyball head coach Gennifer Schroeder. “So that’s something I’ll be hoping to instill at the younger levels.
“With having so many games on Saturday in our home tournament, it’s a great way to see who works well together and the areas that need to be worked on or tweaked. Serving is an area that sets the pace for that rally, both offensively and defensively. So, when that falters it’s the first component we need to improve. Right now, although we’re still at the early stages of the season, we need to dig deep and make the adjustments to make competitive progress for the rest of the season.”