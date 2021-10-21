MILES
Gradually improving their play all night long taking part in Tri-Rivers Conference tournament pool play action in Miles Thursday, Oct. 14, the Midland volleyball team closed the three-match evening exactly the way they hoped they would.
With a victory.
“By the end of the night we were in a solid rhythm, especially coming off the exciting Easton Valley game,” said Eagle volleyball coach Gennifer Schroeder as her team closed pool play with a 21-16, 21-9 triumph over Bellevue-Marquette wrapping the tournament with a 1-2 overall record.
“During the Marquette match we knew that we weren’t going to be moving on to Saturday’s conference tournament bracket play, so the pressure was off the girls and they were able to let loose and have fun. That’s exactly how the final match of the season went. They had fun, they were running a quick offense at certain points and really working together. It was amazing to see, and was my goal for the entire season.”
Midland (4-30) turned in one of their top offensive performances of the season as an impressive seven different girls hammered down kills in the match led by six from Elizabeth Soper on just 11 attacks. Jaden Gatts and Anna Bartels added four kills each for the Eagle offense while Allison Paulsen chipped in with three more. Bailie Uppena (2 kills), Gracie Franzen (1) and Gracie Harrington (1) also helped keep the volleyball firing onto the Mohawk side of the court all match long.
Franzen set 16 assists while Midland serving was also solid drilling 92-percent across the net with Paulsen coming through with two of the team’s five total service aces going 11-of-11 at the line.
Midland opened the pool play tournament with an 18-21, 16-21 loss against Clinton Prince of Peace as Bartels powered an 11-kill offense coming through with five of own.
“We started out slow in the first set but were able to recover in the second,” Schroeder said. “Once we settled in, we were able to find a rhythm and compete. We saw Prince of Peace Monday night (Oct. 11) at our JV tournament when they were only missing a few key players, so it was good to see them this week before the conference pool play began.”
Uppena added four kills in the match for the Midland offense against the Irish while Paulsen tallied two more. Franzen dished out 10 assists while Paulsen was busy in the back row defensively coming up with a team-high eight digs. Harrington added four more.
The middle of the three-match night saw the Eagles battle host Easton Valley in a three-set thriller.
“The Easton Valley game was my favorite of the season,” said Schroeder, as her team came up on the short end of a hard-fought 16-21, 21-19, 8-15 final.
“The girls never gave up and battled with Easton Valley all three sets. Last month, we were somewhat caught off guard when we played them. But Thursday we found a fire and fight within us and we were so close to pulling this one off. Everyone was in sync, communicating and running plays that were throwing Easton Valley off their game. All season we’ve said that we’re a scrappy team, and that’s exactly where we found success.”
Paulsen was sensational powering a 14-kill Midland offense slamming down nine all by herself on just 19 attacks while Uppena added two more with Franzen setting 11 assists.
The Eagle defense also stepped up to the challenge totaling five blocked shots led by four from Gatts who was all over the net defensively.