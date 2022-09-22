Midland’s Sophia Raubs, left, and Isabelle Ricketts, right, celebrate a point with teammate Anna Bartels (8) during the Eagles’ Tri-Rivers Conference match hosting Clinton Prince of Peace Thursday, Sept. 15.
Midland’s Gracie Harrington hangs in the air as she gets set for deliver a jump-serve over the net during the Eagles’ 9-25, 23-25, 18-25 setback hosting Clinton Prince of Peace Thursday, Sept. 15, in Wyoming.
Photo courtesy Kim Buchholtz
Photo courtesy Kim Buchholtz
Midland’s Olivia Paulsen makes a diving save.
Photo courtesy Kim Buchholtz
Midland’s Sophia Raubs gets ready to hammer a kill towards the Clinton Prince of Peace side of the net during the Eagles’ 9-25, 23-25, 18-25 loss hosting the Irish Thursday, Sept. 15.
Photo courtesy Kim Buchholtz
Midland’s Isabelle Ricketts times her jump perfectly as she delivers a kills for the Eagles during their Tri-Rivers Conference contest hosting Clinton Prince of Peace Thursday, Sept. 15, in Wyoming.
Photo courtesy Kim Buchholtz
Midland’s Alexis Zaruba hammers a serve over the net during the Eagles’ hard-fought 9-25, 23-25, 18-25 loss hosting Clinton Prince of Peace Thursday, Sept. 15.
It may have taken a set for the Midland volleyball team to find their game hosting Clinton Prince of Peace in the Eagles’ Tri-Rivers Conference 2022 East division opener, but once they did, fans were treated to some pretty impressive action as the school celebrated homecoming week.
“The first game started out really slow with not a whole lot of energy,” said Midland volleyball coach Gennifer Schroeder, who returned to the sideline for the first time this fall after being at home with her new baby over much of the past month and witnessed a hard-fought 9-25, 23-25, 18-25 defeat at the hands of the visiting Irish.
“As the game progressed however, the energy started to pick up which really helped the girls focus and concentrate on what was going on. The last two games were really fun to watch because the girls really came alive and started to work together as a team. I’m really excited to be back on the bench coaching this group.”
Midland (1-15, 0-1) was charged with the daunting task of facing two state-ranked teams among their pool play matches at the challenging Lisbon Invitational Saturday, Sept. 17, dropping an 8-21, 3-21 final against class 2A eighth-ranked Wapsie Valley and 9-21, 8-21 decision against 2A fourth-ranked West Burlington.
“This tournament is tough by itself with challenging teams and always seems to fall on the day of homecoming, so focus is always a challenge for the girls,” said Eagle assistant volleyball coach Kelly Sprague, subbing for Schroeder who was not on the sideline.
“Saturday started off a little sluggish but then the girls woke up by the end of the day. Serving was really good and most of the games we served at 100-percent. We had some blocks and hits but at certain points of the day we were off on our passing which will continue to be a focus throughout the season.”
Midland closed the tournament with losses against Mediapolis (4-21, 8-21) before playing some of their best volleyball of the tournament against Iowa Valley (19-25, 22-25).